The Magic and Rise of Gopal Krishnan’s Unicorn Awards

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11: The pioneer of the revolutionary Binge Marketing method and bestselling author of “The Story Triangle and “The Seven Rings of Millionaire Marketers”, Gopal Krishnan emphasizes the utmost importance of Digital Marketing in the success of all coaching businesses.

Speaking at his Binge Marketing Summit held at Radisson Blu Hotel on June 10th and 11th, he highlighted the significance of a powerful Digital Marketing funnel that relies on simple apps and tools that everyone uses on a daily basis. Moreover, Gopal Krishnan challenges traditional marketing methods that rely extensively on webinars, content marketing and one-to-one sessions, urging Digital Coaches to embrace a new paradigm that’s more value-oriented, effective and profitable. He unveiled his own secret to success, sharing insights about how he developed his “Binge Marketing” Unicorn Brand from scratch and quickly scaled it to a Multi-Crore Company.

The “Oscars” For Digital Coaches

The Binge Marketing Summit marked the historic inception of the prestigious Unicorn Awards. Coaches change the world like no others, yet their impact often goes unnoticed. It’s time to change that. Thus the Unicorn Awards was born, as the pinnacle of recognition for coaches who excel in Income, Impact and Innovation. It was envisaged as the ‘Oscars” for the Digital Coaching Industry, since coaches deserve unparalleled recognition for their ability to transform lives and make a lasting difference in the society. Their guidance empowers individuals and organizations to unlock their true potential, creating a ripple effect of positive change.

Designed by Gopal Krishnan, India’s Leading Marketing Mentor for Coaches, the statuettes embody excellence in every aspect of coaching. They symbolize the power, dedication and innovation coaches bring to their work. Just as the Oscars honor excellence in the film industry, the Unicorn Awards honored industry leaders in the online coaching industry who achieved remarkable success through their innovative Binge Marketing funnels. The recipients of the Unicorn Awards were greeted with grandeur as they arrived in luxurious vehicles, making a memorable entrance on the prestigious red carpet.

The Emerging Unicorn Award

The Emerging Unicorn Award recognized individuals who surpassed the milestone of 10 Lakhs in revenue. Among the recipients of the Emerging Unicorn Award were industry trailblazers who demonstrated outstanding results through their carefully crafted binge marketing funnels. Their ability to connect with their target audience, engage them with compelling content, and convert them into loyal customers propelled them to this esteemed recognition.

The Unicorn Award

The excitement heightened as the much-anticipated Unicorn Award for generating 1 crore or more in revenue was announced. This award symbolized the pinnacle of success in the online coaching industry, highlighting the exceptional accomplishments of those who truly mastered the art of Binge Marketing. As the winners took the stage to accept their awards, the room was filled with admiration and applause for their outstanding achievements, dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Pinnacle of Success

However, the greatest moment of the evening came as a complete surprise. Gopal Krishnan, a visionary in the field of marketing and the driving force behind the Binge Marketing Summit, was presented with the prestigious “Unicorn of the Year” Award. This honor was bestowed upon him for his exemplary leadership, relentless pursuit of excellence, and significant contributions to the world of Digital Marketing. As of today, Gopal Krishnan has coached over 1.25 Lakh Digital Coaches in all fields. Since January 2020, he has helped over 50 coaches scale their business to a steady revenue of over 1 Crore per year and impacted millions of lives with his Binge Marketing model.

