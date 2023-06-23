The master plan for the futuristic Palm Jebel Ali Project unveiled

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], June 23: HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, announced one of his most ambitious futuristic development master plans for Palm Jebel Ali on May 31, 2023.

Projected to be twice the size of Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jebel Ali is a mega project and a part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Spearheaded by leading developer Nakheel from the UAE, Palm Jebel Ali is a series of visionary projects incorporating 80 hotels and resorts, green landscaping, and other leisure and retail amenities across 13.4 square kilometers.

The development project will raise the global benchmark in waterfront, adding about 110 km of coastline to Dubai and offering beachside living to 3500 families. Palm Jebel Ali will offer a luxury lifestyle and world-class amenities for residents and tourists, thereby boosting tourism in Dubai.

Besides, the project will endorse the objective of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to consolidate Dubai's status as the world's top city for business and tourism. The visionary scheme aims to become an aspirational destination for the elite to live and explore. This groundbreaking project also marks the beginning of a new growth corridor in Jebel Ali.

We have vast ambitions for the future and are confident that we can transform our grand vision for development into reality, said Sheikh Mohammed while unveiling the master plan. He added: Palm Jebel Ali will boost our urban infrastructure and crystalize the city's emergence as one of the world's metropolises.

Furthermore, the project reflects the Emirate's strategic development plan focused on quality of life and happiness. With the announcement of the Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai has entered a new phase of development driven by innovation.

This ambitious project represents Dubai's reputation as a thriving global business and tourism hub. Sheikh Mohammed stated that Dubai would remain committed to shaping a brighter future for our people and the world.

Palm Jebel Ali will contribute to Dubai's sustainable development, offering endless growth opportunities for several sectors, including real estate and tourism. Sprawling across an area (13.4 sq km) twice the size of Palm Jumeirah, the project will feature lush-green spaces and unique waterfront experiences and attract families and visitors from every nook and corner of the world.

The project will add about 110 km of coastline to Dubai and house around 3500 families, giving them unrivaled luxury beachside living, as reported by Wam. Additionally, it will feature 80+hotels and resorts and an extensive choice of sports and leisure facilities, contributing to Dubai's tourism sector, as per the reports.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and Mohammed Ali Shaibani, director general of the Ruler Court of Dubai, Managing Director of the Investment Corporation of Dubai, and Chairman of Nakheel, attended the unveiling ceremony.

In line with the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040, Palm Jebel will endorse the UAE's vision of providing the highest standards of urban infrastructure and facilities, boosting sustainable development, and facilitating the expansion of the population, which is expected to reach about 5.8 million by 2040.

Dubai, the main metropolis in the United Arab Emirates, is unlike any other city on earth, thanks to its unparalleled socio-infrastructural development. With the expansion of one of Dubai's most ambitious projects, Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai is set to become the world's most beautiful tourist destination.

