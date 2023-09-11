The Moms Co Mompreneurs Show Welcomes Exciting and Powerful New Partnerships to support Mom-Entrepreneurs

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], September 11: The Mompreneurs Show, one of India’s largest multi stakeholder platforms dedicated to empowering and mentoring mom micro entrepreneurs from across India, launched by The Moms Co, India's leading toxin-free & natural personal care D2C Mother & baby brand, proudly announces additions to its esteemed partners coming together to support the dynamic community of Mompreneurs across India.

Each Partner brings their unique expertise and resources & will support through Skill Building & Mentorship, Digital Growth & Amplification & critically Investment & Financial grants in the mompreneurs who are part of the initiative.

We are thrilled to announce that Startup India, The Government’s Nodal body to suppport Startups, is now amongst the Mompreneuer programs mentorship & support partners. As part of the partnership, alongwith mentorship and entrepeneurship masterclasses, Startup Indis has committed to:

* Branding for the Top 10 Mompreneur Startups through social media posts, newsletters

* Co-authoring a write-up on the Landscape of MomPreneurs in India including survey insights, stories of our winners, what can the ecosystem do to support them, among other things

* Providing relevant guidance to startups with programs and incentives under the Startup India initiative, including registrations & DPIIT recognition to Top 80 and Startup India Seed Fund Scheme, and opportunities across areas of investor connect, pitching, delegations and showcases, among others to the Top 10

Stride Ventures, a renowned venture debt fund, has also joined hands with the program and is committing to elevate the Mompreneurs program through a $10,000 cash prize in the form of a grant for the winner of the Mompreneurs Show. This cash prize is over and above the cash and media assets of Rs 1 crore, that the Good Glamm Group has committed for the winners.

Bringing inspiring and captivating stories of mompreneurs to a broader audience, The Mompreneurs Show welcomes 94.3 Radio One and Fever Entertainment as official radio partners ensuring the journey’s and successes of our mompreneurs are resonated widely creating a robust narrative of mompreneurs across India. Through their popular programming , we anticipate mompreneurs stories & support becoming widespread across the country.

We are also delighted to share that WhatsApp joins us as the Digital Growth and Technology Partner. This significant partnership with WhatsApp provides dedicated WhatsApp Business Apps or API Business Accounts tailored to cater to the distinctive requirements of each Mompreneurs enterprise. Beyond technology, WhatsApp will also conduct insightful mentorship sessions, business building on whatsapp masterclasses, and privacy workshops to elevate the digital prowess of Mompreneurs.

Additionally, FICCI FLO Mumbai, our existing partner, has expanded its partnership to the FICCI FLO National Startup Wing. This transition signifies FICCI FLO's commitment to extending its collaboration beyond Mumbai & the Western Region and making their initiatives and support available to mom entrepreneurs and professionals across the entire nation. Startup India and FICCI FLO National Wing join existing partner Aspire for Her in the entrepreneurship bootcamps.

Moreover, Archana Khosla Burman, Chairperson FICCI FLO Mumbai and Founder of Vertices Partners, one of India’s top law firms for entrepreneurs and investors, will have her law firm conduct a masterclass on legal compliances and choices when setting up and scaling ventures.

In a vision for creating a strong and supportive community, we are now joined by our community partners, GurgoanMoms and D2C Insider. Originating from a simple WhatsApp group, D2C Insider has grown to become India’s largest community for DTC brands with over 5,000 brand founders, 500+ enabler founders, and 500+ investors. Both partners play a pivotal role in amplifying the mompreneurs program & their businesses amongst its members.

In addition to mentorship and business coaching through our institutional partnerships of Startup India, Whatsapp, FICCI FLO & Aspire For Her, we are also pleased to announce the contribution of distinguished business leaders and investors to masterclasses. Masterclasses are a unique concept by which Industry Leaders and Organizations will contribute through their time with exclusive learning sessions for shortlisted mompreneurs. The CEO and MD of Hindustan Times, Praveen Someshwar will conduct a much anticipated masterclass for our shortlisted mompreneurs on brand building.

We have also started receiving commitments on equity grants from jury and advisory board members. Dr Aarti Gupta, our advisory & jury representative of DBR Ventures has committed to invest $10,000 in equity capital in one of the top 10 winners on behalf of DBR group. Similiarly, Ankita Vashishta of Strong Her ventures has committed to equity capital from a minimum of $10k to a maximum of $25k usd in shortlisted ventures.

Speaking on the partnership, Naiyya Saggi, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group and CEO, The Good Community, says, “There are more than 15 mn women led businesses in India. The Hon’ble Prime Minister has himself emphasized that women driving development is a Nation Building Imperative. We have known for a long time that Mothers have different journeys as a cohort to financial autonomy and entrepreneurship. Which is why we believe the Mompreneurs program to be a critical initiative especially since its the first of its kind where so many stakeholders have come together to support Mom Entrepreneurs in specific. We are very grateful to our partners, Start Up India, Stride Ventures, Whatsapp, Ficci Flo National Wing, Aspire For Her, 94.3 Radio One, Fever FM, Gurgaon Moms, DTC Insider, Our distinguished Masterclass Leaders, Advisory Board & Investors for their unflinching commitment. This unprecedented and ground breaking alliance brings incredible partners coming together to carve a path for mompreneurs nationally to flourish and grow.”

Speaking on the association Nanda, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry said “With Startup India joining hands with the Moms Co Mompreneurs show as a dedicated mentorship and support partner, this partnership enables us to extend our commitment to fostering entrepreneurship. Holding profound significance as we delve into fostering a thriving entrepreneurial spirit among the talented Mompreneurs of our nation, shedding light on the landscape of Mompreneurs across India. Our commitment encompasses fast-tracked support for registration and recognition, personalized guidance for top startups, strategic branding, and co-authoring an insightful narrative for every Mompreneur’s journey.”

We at Stride Ventures take great pride in partnering with The Mompreneurs Show to support The Moms Co and the Good Glamm Group team's mission of empowering and uplifting mompreneurs across India. This initiative provides a vital platform to propel enterprising mothers and champion their unique approaches to build successful businesses" said Ravneet Mann, Chief of Public Policy & Strategy, Stride Ventures

Beyond robust partnerships, the winners will also be presented with an unparalleled opportunity for mentorship and co-investments from esteemed entrepreneurs, jury members, advisory board experts and mom-leaders. The winners will have a unique chance to tap into a network of established professionals, entrepreneurs and industry veterans contributing to the growth and sustainability of the winner’s entrepreneurial ventures.

Registration Link - https://themomsco.com/mompreneur?utm_source=Organic&utm_medium=Press+Release&utm_campaign=Mompreneur_Registration

