The Moon Store Welcomes the Summer with Mango and Strawberry Freeze-dried Fruit Flavors

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 8: The Moon Store, a premium health food brand dedicated to providing customers with nutritious and convenient food products, has added Mango and Strawberry to its line of delectable freeze-dried fruits. This summer, both children and adults will be able to enjoy the juicy sweetness of the King of Fruits and the tartness of the Strawberry in the comfort of their home or office or while on the move thanks to their cube-shaped portions and convenient packaging. These freeze-dried fruits do not contain preservatives, don't need to be refrigerated and boast of a shelf-life of two years.

Snacking on the juicy mango cubes will help replenish vitamins A and C levels, while boosting immunity, skin health, and aiding digestion. The crunchy strawberry cubes are packed with antioxidants, and has Anti-inflammatory properties, which promotes weight management, regulate blood sugar, improve digestion and prevent cancer.

“Packaged snacks and similarly flavored products usually contain added sugars and preservatives for taste and longer shelf life. Those opting for a healthier lifestyle need to cut such items out of their diet, but are faced with the predicament of losing out on essential nutrition. The Moon Store's freeze-dried fruits are a healthier alternative, providing much-needed vitamins, antioxidants and fiber to boost immunity, restore gut health and improve overall wellness. We are excited about adding Mango and Strawberry this summer and are very confident that people will enjoy them as much as we do,” said Guruprakash Iyer, CEO, The Moon Store.

The Moon Store's freeze-dried fruits are ideal for those looking for natural and delicious snacking alternatives. Customers can enjoy the Moon Store's freeze-dried fruits in various ways. They can munch on the dried fruit cubes straight from the pack, include them in their kid's snack menu, add them to cereal, use them as a yoghurt topping, as natural sweeteners in cooking recipes and blend them into nutrient-rich smoothies. The best part is that they can be enjoyed without the hassle of peeling, cutting, or refrigerating. The compact and portable packaging also makes it the go-to health snack for long trips and the outdoors.

Besides Mango and Strawberry, other freeze-dried fruit flavors offered by the Moon Store include Banana, Blueberry, Custard Apple, Kiwi, Pineapple, Pink Guava, Chikoo, and Jamun.

Price & Availability: The Freeze-dried Fruits are available at a starting price of Rs 149 on The Moon Store website.

About The Moon Store (India)

The Moon Store is a visionary brand dedicated to providing customers with aspirational, healthy, and convenient products while championing the livelihood of farmers. Founded in 2022, The Moon Store offers a wide range of freeze-dried fruit offerings that are delicious, natural, and nourishing. The store has a presence in over 10 cities including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Goa, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Ahmedabad with a robust distribution network of 180+ MT stores and 100+ GT Stores.

