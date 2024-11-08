The Most Powerful Leaders of Transformation: Honoring Vision, Resilience, and Impact Across Sectors

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 8: Grisu Media Arts and YOUx Talks e-magazine have curated an inspiring ensemble of thought leaders and innovators who are making significant strides across various fields, from wellness and finance to literature and social advocacy. Ayush Gupta, the co-founder of Anannt Oorja Safar, is revolutionizing spiritual healing, while Raza Ur Rehman, co-founder of R&C Global Finance, leads in corporate finance innovation. Ritik Jain and Akhil Gupta of OnO Creators are transforming influencer marketing within the finance sector, and Nehal VRK is empowering families and fostering growth through her work in counseling and child development. Authors like Namrata Gupta, Manju K. Manohar, and Kumud Verma provide fresh perspectives on modern love, coaching, and social reform. Capt. Kunal Narayan Uniyal champions inclusivity and innovation in the maritime world, Dr Ravindra Mardia blends art and philanthropy, and Shyam Swaroop Sharma leads the esteemed real estate firm Best Realty Deals in Hyderabad.

Ayush Gupta: A Young Visionary in Spiritual Healing

Ayush Gupta, co-founder of Anannt Oorja Safar, has emerged as a prominent figure in spiritual wellness, recognized as the world's youngest Reiki healer and an accomplished tarot card reader and numerologist. Driven by a passion for holistic healing, Ayush brings spiritual practices like yoga and Reiki to underserved communities across various countries, where he conducts transformative sessions that promote mental clarity and emotional resilience.

In his immersive retreats, Ayush blends traditional wisdom with modern spiritual tools, fostering personal growth and deep inner peace for participants. His workshops are more than instructionalthey are experiences that empower individuals to harness their inner strength and deepen their connection to the universe. With a compassionate approach, Ayush cultivates supportive spaces for spiritual growth, even implementing regular meditation practices in Central Jail Indore and government schools in Dehradun. With over 20,000 tarot readings attributed to his expertise, Ayush continues to guide individuals toward enlightenment and balance.

Raza Ur Rehman: Shaping the Future of Corporate Finance with Visionary Leadership

As the Co-Founder and Managing Director of R&C Global Finance, Raza Ur Rehman has emerged as one of India's most influential figures in corporate finance and strategic consultancy. Under his guidance, R&C Global Finance has evolved into a premier advisory firm with a reputation for providing cutting-edge financial solutions. Rehman's expertise and forward-thinking strategies have been pivotal in the firm's success, allowing it to cater to a wide array of financial needs for businesses across sectors.

From the start, Rehman's vision for R&C Global Finance was clear: to establish a consultancy that excels in understanding and addressing the complexities of modern financial challenges. His approach is rooted in innovation and adaptability, qualities that have enabled the firm to consistently deliver for clients in areas such as Real Estate Project Financing, Private Equity, Debt Syndication, and Mergers & Acquisitions. "Corporate finance is not just about numbers; it's about understanding the vision of businesses and aligning our strategies to help them achieve sustainable growth," Rehman emphasizes.

OnO Creators: Redefining Influencer Marketing in Finance

Founded in 2022 by Ritik Jain and Akhil Gupta, OnO Creators began as a video editing agency but soon transformed into India's leading influencer marketing firm in the finance niche. Today, it manages over 100 creators, achieving monthly revenues of over 5 crore INR and a valuation exceeding 100 crore INR. Co-founder Akhil Gupta's journey reflects resiliencehe started working at 16, faced severe financial hardships, and overcame personal challenges. Now, OnO also runs Darpan, a platform for successful personalities to share their journeys, inspiring audiences. Known for its dedication and strategic expansion, OnO Creators is setting new standards in influencer marketing, with plans to broaden its ventures and reach across the industry.

Namrata Gupta: Exploring the Depths of Modern Love

Amazon bestselling author Namrata Gupta captivates readers with her profound explorations of love, identity, and the complexities of human relationships. Her latest novel, White Horses Dark Shadows, which recently reached the top of the Contemporary Romance and Indian Writing categories on Amazon, brings a fresh, thought-provoking perspective on the fairy-tale romance ideal.

The novel follows Heer Sanghvi, a protagonist raised on fairy-tale ideals who faces the difficult realities of love through tumultuous relationships and personal growth. Winner of the Great Indian Writers' Award 2022 and set for film adaptation, White Horses Dark Shadows challenges the fantasy of "happily ever after," suggesting that even the "white horses" of fairy tales bear "dark shadows." Through Heer's journey home after a mysterious absence, Gupta presents a powerful narrative that probes love's true nature, filled with mystery, self-discovery, and a departure from conventional romance.

Kumud Verma: Author and Advocate for Social Reform

Kumud Verma stands as a thought leader in Indian literature, uniquely merging intellectual depth with a passion for social change. Her work reflects a steadfast commitment to education, women's empowerment, and governance reform, and she uses her voice to address pressing social issues. As an accomplished author, Kumud's books transcend storytelling, providing thoughtful frameworks that encourage readers to rethink societal structures and leadership roles.

One of her standout works, Dynamic DM, co-authored with Dr. Heera Lal, IAS, has gained acclaim for its insightful exploration of leadership in public service. Serving as a guide for aspiring civil servants and governance professionals, the book emphasizes the impact of proactive and empathetic leadership on society. Through this and other initiatives, Kumud has cemented her role in advancing discussions on governance, rural development, and women's issues, positioning her as a key advocate for social reform in India.

Manju K. Manohar: Acclaimed Coach, Bestselling Author, and Inspiring Speaker

Manju K. Manohar, a top-rated coach in India and Amazon bestselling author of six books, has earned distinction as a delegate for the prestigious Women's Economic Forum in Italy. She is also a coach for TEDx speakers and an author mentor, guiding over 200 clients, including CEOs, doctors, and global speaking competition finalists, on their journey to effective storytelling and authorship.

Manju's path is defined by resilience. After being diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder at 32, which led to muscle weakness, she continued working in the demanding IT industry and went on to establish her own firm. A first-generation entrepreneur, she is a celebrated speaker and was recognized as a Top 100 Coaching Leader by Times Ascent in 2023, as well as one of India's most impactful coaching leaders at the World HRD Congress in 2024. Her awards include the Foxclues India Prime Top 100 Author Award in 2022, and she placed among the top three in India's speaking competition for professional speakers. A certified coach, international trainer, NLP Practitioner, and devoted social worker, Manju has positively impacted over 22,300 lives through her coaching and training initiatives.

Capt. Kunal Narayan Uniyal: Leading Innovation in Maritime and Literature

Capt. Kunal Narayan Uniyal is a trailblazer in the maritime industry and a prolific author with 18 books published in seven languages. His contributions span poetry, thought leadership in maritime literature, and gender diversity advocacy. Uniyal has introduced innovative programs for women in shipping and supported those in need. As the founder of a pioneering AI-based shipping startup, he is reshaping the global maritime sector. With numerous accolades for his work in maritime education and equality, Capt. Uniyal continues to inspire with his dedication to innovation and inclusivity. His vision extends to redefining the future of shipping, and he remains committed to empowering future generations of mariners. Through his diverse work, he fosters a more inclusive and sustainable maritime ecosystem.

Dr. Ravindra Mardia: A Life of Leadership, Art, and Humanitarianism

Dr. Ravindra Mardia is a prominent Indian industrialist, philanthropist, and visionary leader whose contributions extend far beyond business. As the founder of NGOs such as ABMVS (Akhil Bhartiya Manav Vikas Sanstha) and ICAC (International Creative Art Center), Dr. Mardia has made significant strides in supporting artists, particularly Indian Tribal and Traditional Artists. He has provided platforms, scholarships, and recognition through exhibitions and art camps. With 64 exhibitions and 36 art camps held, he has helped thousands of artists achieve success.

His personal journey, marked by overcoming life's challenges, is chronicled in his autobiography, Buddy to All, an inspiring account of resilience and transformation. Dr. Mardia's work continues to highlight the importance of leadership, personal mastery, and the impact of supporting others through kindness and art.

Nehal VRK: Guiding Parents and Children Toward Growth and Balance

Nehal VRK is a counselor and author devoted to empowering parents and nurturing child development. With credentials from UCLA Extension and GCC India, as well as a background in journalism, Nehal began her writing career in 2013, channeling her personal experiences into her work in parenting and child counseling. Her publications, including The Blue Whale, Surf the WAVES, and From Screen to Sky, offer practical insights into family relationships and personal growth. Through her NGO, Udaan, and her counseling center, PurpleNest, she actively advocates for a collaborative approach, engaging parents and children to create supportive family dynamics. Her upcoming book, Debug Your Life, emphasizes lifestyle choices to prevent diseases, highlighting vitamin 'YAN-D' as essential for wellness. Nehal's journey reflects her commitment to helping others achieve balanced and fulfilling lives.

Best Realty Deals: Trusted Real Estate Services in Hyderabad Led by Air Veteran Shyam Swaroop Sharma

Best Realty Deals, led by Armed Forces Veterans, offers a professional and trustworthy real estate experience in Hyderabad. Founded by Varsha Sharma, with CEO Shyam Swaroop Sharma at the helm, the company specializes in residential layouts, farm lands, apartments, and villas, offering premium properties in sought-after areas. With services extending to rentals, interior design, and NRI property management, Best Realty Deals ensures a comprehensive, end-to-end approach. The veteran-led team's disciplined, client-focused methodology guarantees transparency and high standards throughout every transaction. Clients are supported from initial consultation to post-purchase care, making Best Realty Deals the ideal choice for those seeking reliable, efficient real estate services in Hyderabad.

This remarkable lineup exemplifies dedication to driving change, with each individual leaving a powerful mark within their domain. Grisu Media Arts and YOUx Talks proudly celebrate these impactful voicesAyush Gupta, Raza Ur Rehman, Ritik Jain, Akhil Gupta, Nehal VRK, Namrata Gupta, Manju K. Manohar, Kumud Verma, Capt. Kunal Narayan Uniyal, Dr. Ravindra Mardia, and Shyam Swaroop Sharmaaffirming the transformative power of vision, resilience, and advocacy in shaping a more enlightened, inclusive, and inspired world.

As Sunil Sihaag, founder of Grisu Media Arts, aptly states, "At Grisu Media Arts, we believe in amplifying voices that inspire change. By honoring these leaders, we aim to foster a culture where innovation, empathy, and resilience are celebrated as the pillars of progress. Together, we are not only telling stories but creating movements that shape a brighter, more inclusive world."

For more information, visit www.grisumedia.com & www.youxtalks.com

