The Mumbai Coastal Road - incredible engineering achievement

New Delhi [India], May 24: In a remarkable feat of engineering prowess, the Mumbai Coastal Road Package 2 project witnessed the successful installation of 2500 Tons Arch Bridge having dimensions of 143.3 x 31.8 x 31.27 by Freight Wings Pvt. Ltd.

The Mumbai Coastal Road Package 2 project is executed by HCC-HDC JV and demanded the fabrication and installation of six composite spans, ranging from 60 x 29 x 2.95 meters and weighing between 350 to 600 metric tons, alongside two arch spans of unprecedented dimensions: 143.3 x 31.8 x 31.27 meters, weighing 2000 and 2400 metric tons respectively.

Freight Wings Pvt. Ltd. was tasked with the formidable challenge of lifting, transporting, and installing these colossal structures, opting for the float-over method due to the shallow draft and anticipated weather conditions, including significant wave heights of up to 1.5 meters.

To execute this complex operation, Freight Wings deployed an extensive array of specialized equipment, including a fleet of 250-class barge with Tugs, 120 self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs), 32 strand jacks ranging from 200 to 980 metric tons capacity each, Quick-lowering long stroke tidal jacks of 5000 metric tons capacity, Heavy-duty tower modules, Mooring winches, Rapid Ballast systems, and Leg mating units.

Preparation for the installation commenced in January 2024, with the first composite span successfully installed on February 1st, followed by three more by March 26th. However, as weather conditions deteriorated, particularly in April, innovative changes were incorporated into the engineering design, including the introduction of a two-body system and the deployment of a 110 x 64 x 6-meter barge weighing 25,000 DWT to ensure the safety of operations.

On April 14th, the first arch span was loaded onto the barge and sailed for the installation site on April 24th, culminating in its safe installation on April 26th, 2024, at 0320 hours. The largest arch span, weighing 2500 metric tons, was loaded out on May 9th and successfully installed on May 15th, 2024, after meticulous planning and consideration of weather forecasts.

This groundbreaking achievement marks the first time utilization of the float-over methodology and Leg Mating units in open seas for superstructure installation in India. Pioneering methods such as the two-body methodology, leg mating units, quick-lowering long stroke tidal jacks, rapid ballast systems, and strand jacks for sea-fastening have not only overcome weather challenges and site conditions but also signify a significant advancement in construction and offshore projects in India.

