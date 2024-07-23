The NABC 2024 Curtain Raiser - A Musical Extravagaza

The Media People

New Delhi [India], July 23: As USA celebrated its Independence Day, the Prabashi Bengalis witnessed a spectacular musical celebration, a monumental convergence of artistic forces from the East and the West, united on the NABC 2024 stage. The Bengali Carnival popularly known as "Banga Sammelan" set in Chicago this year raised the curtain with this program.

Inspired by "Bangalir Baro Maashe Tero Parbon", the star studded concert featured Iman Chakraborty, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury, Koushik Chakraborty, Rituparna Sengupta, Armaan Khan, Rakesh Chaurasia, Purbayan Chatterjee and the magnificent duo, Sourendro Soumyojit, who curated the program.

"Everything you can imagine is real. The discussions of such a program started a year back and then there was no turning back. My deep gratitude to the many stakeholders, all who greatly vested in this program. Big thanks to Sourendro Soumyojit for helping us color beyond the lines," says Partho Ghatak, Cultural Lead, NABC 2024.

Jonai Singh, the fulcrum of this collaboration says, "As a patron of Sourendro Soumyojit's World Music day each year, I had yearned to bring something similar to the US shores. There couldn't have been a better partner than the united and strong Chicago community who hosted NABC 2024 to bring this to fruition."

Bengalis are known to the world as a set of intellectuals, where every household has a singer, a poet, a harmonium and pride for our Netaji, Nazrul, Salil Chowdhury and a picture of the Bard of Bengal Rabindranath- kept right next to our bookshelves filled with Complete works of Shakespeare, Sarat babu and others. We wait all year to wake up to the chants of Birendra Krishna Bhadro. We have well progressed from the Royak of Shimla street - the abode of the young Narendranath to Chicago today - where the world knows us as the kith and kin of Swami Vivekananda. Embracing this essence, Sourendro Soumyojit arranged "Bangalir Baro Maashe Tero Parbon".

Welcoming the Chicago Chamber Orchestra conducted by Elizabeth Lucia Thomas to join the ensemble was a very novel move to bring in the musical colors of the West, an all American-Bengali choir alongside the performing artists from Kolkata, featuring superlative voices and amazing musicians. Ustad Rashid Khan was celebrated with a rendition of "Aaoge Jab Tum" by his son, Armaan Khan; Parambrata and Iman performed together a fusion of Tagore song and excerpts of Swami Vivekananda's speech; Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury, Koushik Chakraborty and Rituparna Sengupta ushered in the Durga Puja festivities with their performances; the array of featured artists presented Bengali film songs of yesteryears and today to mark the Kolkata Film Festival celebrated in November. Also commendable was the young Choir, born/raised in the US competently belching out intricate compositions like "Durgomogiri" or "Ya Chandi" over minimal rehearsals.

"For us, the organizers, this program embodies the spirit of the Chicago NABC, celebrating Bengali art and music on a global stage in an innovative format that reflects the juxtaposition of Eastern and Western cultures while preserving its inherent essence. The chamber orchestra, featuring 16 talented musicians from Chicago, and the choir group, composed of members from Bengali communities across North America, infused a unique charm into Sourendro Somyojit's exquisite rendition of timeless melodies. We are deeply grateful to JSE Events for being an exceptional creative partner in delivering this extraordinary experience," says Abhishek Roy from the NABC Cultural team.

"It involved several months of intense planning, hard work, some sleepless nights, many virtual calls/rehearsals and significant stress. When the first notes of 'Aha ki Anando' played on stage, everything seemed well worth it." adds Singh, the front face of JS Events.

This grand symphony of talents celebrated the universal language of music, transcending borders and boundaries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by The Media People.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor