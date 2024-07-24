The new Public Relations Office in Vashi for BJP’s Sanyukt Transport Sanghtna (Maharashtra)

The inauguration of BJP’s Maharashtra Sayunkt Transport Sanghatna Vashi Office was marked with a ceremonial pooja and a gathering of prominent dignitaries, senior officials of the Sanghatna across Maharashtra and other well-wishers of the community on July 19, 2024, in Navi Mumbai.

Mrs. Preeti Nair, the State Secretary of Sayunkt Transport Sanghatna, will be operating from this new office. She expressed heartfelt gratitude to all attendees and supporters, underscoring the office’s pivotal role in addressing challenges within the transport sector and its associated issues.

The office was inagurated by Amar Sable Saheb, former Member of Parliament . Among the distinguished guests were Mr. Narendra Annasaheb Patil, ex-Corporation President, Mr. Nirgun Ramesh Kawale, President of Sayunkt Transport Sanghatna Maharashtra, Mr. Abasaheb Patil, State Executive Member, Ms. Usha Tai Bhoir, local councilor, Mr. Rameshdada Patil, MLC, Mr. Rishibhai Shinde, Mathadi Worker Leader, Mr. Harpreet Singh Maniktala, General Secretary of Sayunkt Transport Sanghatna Maharashtra, Mrs. Subhangi Tai Patil, Corporator, and Sunil Suttar, BJP Youth Leader.

Post the ceremony, Amar Sable Saheb discussed with the Sanghatna officials on various aspects related to the transport sector and gave direction on addressing the challenges through collaborative efforts and community engagement. The new office in Vashi is envisioned as a hub for advocacy and problem-solving within the transport industry, aiming to enhance services and streamline operations for the benefit of the public.

In recent years, Preeti Nair has actively volunteered for various social causes, including her efforts during the Covid pandemic. She collaborated with multiple NGOs to provide essential aid such as distributing clothes and food, and promoting education for children and women. As a testament to her enduring commitment to social welfare, Mrs. Preeti Nair concluded the ceremony by distributing notebooks to 200 differently-abled students and parents. In addition, she also holds significant roles as the State General Secretary of International Gau-Mata Seva Mahasang (Maharashtra) and Head Advisor of Divyang Samajik Sanstha (Navi Mumbai). Mrs. Nair is also affiliated with international human rights and crime control organisation (I.H.R.C.C.O). She underscores her unwavering dedication to social justice and community welfare, highlighting that her new office will foster deeper engagement with diverse stakeholders united in the pursuit of societal improvement.

The event set a promising tone for the office’s future endeavours in fostering positive change and building stronger connections within the community.

