The Next Gen of Scientific Leaders Shine at SGT University's ASTROCOSMOCON Workshop

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 3: SGT University, in collaboration with the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), recently hosted a groundbreaking workshop that brought together 30 enthusiastic BSc and MSc students from across the country. The event, aptly named "ASTROCOSMOCON", witnessed a fusion of Astronomy, Cosmology, and Atmospheric Sciences, highlighting the growing interest and excitement for science among India's youth.

The three-day workshop, funded by IUCAA and SGT University, showcased how dedicated the university is towards helping young scientists and future leaders. Students had a special chance to take part in hands-on activities, work together on projects, and learn from well-known experts. They learned advanced techniques and how to analyze data from the Indian satellite ASTROSAT, which looks at different kinds of light. Also, students got to explore how Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can be used in space science.

An exciting highlight was the revelation of the Balloon launch program organized by the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Hyderabad. Students got to know about the upcoming venture and this also set the stage for the next workshop, which is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad where 10 SGT University students will receive comprehensive training in the Balloon launch program.

Prof. (Dr) Mohammad Sami - Professor & Director Centre for Cosmology and Science Popularization, SGT University expressed his enthusiasm about the workshop, stating, "ASTROCOSMOCON is a testament to the Univeristy's commitment towards pushing boundaries of science education. The fact that the students were just as enthusiastic about it, showcases their interest in the field. We believe that practical knowledge through such workshops can impart students with the necessary skills to not only excel but also contribute to the scientific community."

Day 1 of the workshop kicked off with a grand "gala dinner" where participants mingled with fellow attendees and speakers, celebrating the "International Moon Observation Day" and the success of Chandrayaan 3. Attendees marveled at the moon and nearby celestial objects such as Jupiter and Saturn through a telescope provided by IIT-Delhi, all under the expansive night sky. The diverse set of attendees from various corners of the country was like a cherry on the cake. This led to spirited discussions and cross pollination of ideas, further fuelling the spirit of scientific inquiry.

The overwhelmingly positive feedback from participants highlighted the invaluable practical skills they acquired, ready to be applied in their academic pursuits. This workshop's success underscores the necessity of educational initiatives that bridge the gap between textbook knowledge and real-world applications. It also shines a spotlight on India's future scientific leaders, eager to push boundaries and contribute to the global knowledge pool.

As SGT University continues to inspire and empower young minds through initiatives like ASTROCOSMOCON, it paves the way for a brighter and more innovative future in the field of science.

