The Next Generation of Scientists Shine at INSEF 2025: 10X International School Hosts Regional Fair for India's Brightest Innovators

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 10: The next generation of scientists, engineers, and problem-solvers took the stage as 10X International School, Bangalore hosted the Indian Science and Engineering Fair (INSEF) Regional Round 2025. The event brought together 81 teams from across Karnataka and beyond, each presenting cutting-edge projects that reimagined the boundaries of science, technology, and innovation.

Organized by the Science Society of India, INSEF is one of the nation's premier platforms for identifying and nurturing young scientific talent. The regional fair in Bangalore was a powerful display of ingenuity from AI and assistive tech to environmental sustainability and advanced physics.

After a rigorous evaluation process, eight teams were awarded the coveted Gold Medal, earning their spot at the INSEF National Fair in Rajkot. Their projects not only showcased technical excellence but also reflected deep social and environmental empathy.

Gold Medallists advancing to the National Fair

1. S. Siva Shankar Innovative Wheelchair Design for Enhanced Mobility and Independence

Dr. YC James Yen Rural Polytechnic College, Kuppam Guide: SK Akbar Basha

2. Shreyaa Vignesh & Srishti Rakesh Gulur Assisted Virtual Visual Acuity Test with Screen Calibration and Distance Validation for the Physically Challenged and Aged

Sishu Griha Senior School, Bengaluru Guide: Vidya Devi M

3. Tanjot Singh & Tarun PranaVayu

Lilawati Vidya Mandir Sr Sec School, New Delhi Guide: Rajender Dutt Parashar

4. Apoorva Agarwal Directional Parameter Estimation of Gravitational Wave Signals Using Likelihood-Free Inference

The International School Bangalore Guide: Dr. Deep Chatterjee

5. Reyaansh Dhagle NeuroFlex: An AR, AI & IoT Solution to Democratize Physical Wellbeing as a Cure to Sedentary Lifestyle

Indus International School Bangalore Guide: Sandesh Dhagle

6. Neev Kamlesh Jain & Rahul Singh Green Chemistry in Corrosion Control: Plant-Based Sustainable Inhibitors

Christ Junior College, Bengaluru Guide: Vikas Royan G J

7. Omkar Shashidhar Mathapati & D. Sai Varun Gas Leak Alert Safety System with Timed Gas Flow Closure (G.L.A.S.S T.G.C)

Vagdevi Vilas School, Varthur Guide: Bindu M S

8. Nithin Sai P & Arav Das Smart Eco-Friendly Mini Cooling System

Vagdevi Vilas School, Marathahalli Guide: Aashmi Jain

In addition, 10X International School Bangalore, proudly secured a Silver Medal, underscoring its commitment to hands-on, innovation-driven learning and student entrepreneurship.

Silver Medal Winners - Project ReFrame, 10X International School Bangalore. Ikshita Lingadalli & Bhavvyya Dubey Guide: Vandyaa Lakkaraju

Project ReFrame Ikshita Lingadalli & Bhavvyya Dubey of 10X International School Bangalore, won Silver in the Technology category for its powerful mission: to make complex scientific concepts easily comprehensible for adults with learning disabilities. The team combined design thinking, visual communication, and applied science to build an inclusive framework that helps individuals re-engage with learning through clarity and empathy.

"Hosting INSEF was more than a science fair it was a celebration of curiosity, courage and collaboration. These students are not just solving problems; they're redesigning the future," said Dr. Chirag Jhala, Director, 10X International School Bangalore

With this event, 10X International School reinforces its mission to foster student-led innovation, empathy-based entrepreneurship, and purpose-driven nation-building pillars central to its Accelerated Curriculum framework.

About INSEF:

The Indian Science and Engineering Fair (INSEF), organized by the Science Society of India, is a leading national platform for student researchers. Winners from regional rounds qualify for the National Fair, and top national projects are eligible for international Genius Olympiad.

