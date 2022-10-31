The Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Ahmed Al Makoum Investment have entered into Joint Venture with Sky Luxe Aviation for onboard entertainment and luxury private charter services

October 31: The Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Ahmed Al Maktoum worked closely with business companies and regulatory bodies to find investment opportunities that enhance the business environment in Dubai and create the optimum economic conditions, and this cooperation has prompted the United Arab Emirates to take effective steps in proposing initiatives that will create a creative and accessible economic system that allows businesses to thrive and grow.

The Private Office was established by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Ahmad Al Maktoum to capitalize on the chances in potential business opportunities globally. Leveraging on the wealth of expertise of the Private Office’s management team, we aim to attract smart and ambitious business projects, thoroughly evaluate their market potential and comprehensively assess their potential and risk.

Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Ahmed Al Makoum Investment is the extended hand of The Private Office, which is formed to do continuous Research and Development in the market for the market.

Various Projects may suit our goals and guarantees us profits, but Projects will be chosen through rigorous investment appraisals upon completion of the review and approval process, appropriate procedures will be initiated by a team of well-experienced people here present in the Investment Office and will work to provide all dues from commercial projects.

His Excellency Ahmed Al Jariri, the young entrepreneur from Dubai and also CEO of The Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum (The Ruler Family of Dubai Emirates in UAE.

With a stronghold over the International network of the business community, His Excellency Ahmed Al Jariri is looking forward to optimizing the way businesses are happening at present and reshaping them to grow in a better way with the help of technology.

The futuristic approach to dealing with unsolved problems is what His Excellency Ahmed AI Jariri was attracted to from the early days of his life. As an entrepreneur mindset, His Excellency Ahmed Al Jariri has a keen interest in solving complex real-world problems, and with the hefpaf-a powerful network of people he possesses, executes those ideas and comes up with a solution to help the whole mankind.

The Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Ahmed Al Makoum Investment is Proud to have a Joint Venture with Sky Luxe Aviation which is headed by Mr. Lakhanpal urf Mohmad Ali Director of Finance for the Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, and M.D. of Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Ahmed Al Maktoum Investment in Dubai from His Highness office.

Sky Luxe Aviation offers premium jet charter solutions for business and leisure travel with exceptional services. Sky Luxe offer access to a range of handpicked, certified aircraft via tailored solutions, with benefits to match clients flying requirements. Clients can control business and leisure travel with Sky Luxe private, fast, and smart solution with confidence and consistency every time. All flights are arranged through a Personal Account Manager who has a deep understanding of your preferences. Exceptional Service is at the core of what Sky Luxe offer at every stage.

Sky Luxe Aviation offers premium Private Jet charter solutions for Business & Leisure travel. Sky Luxe offers tailored made solutions for all your worldwide travel requirements by providing access to worldwide aircraft access of Airliners, Heavy Jets & Small & Midsize Jets. Also, they provide fleet management, aircraft spare parts, cargo & other Aviation software solutions. It also offers a jet card membership program to all frequent flyer clients, which gives their clients, discounted pricing and other privileges.

Sky Luxe aims for exceptional and international high-class Service to all their clients and appoints a Personalized Key Account Manager as 1 point of contact for all their needs and requirements. Sky Luxe Aviation is a one-stop shop for all your Aviation related Requirements.

https://shkhamdaninvestment.ae

