The Orbis Schools Achieves 100% Success in CBSE 10th & 12th Results

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 26: The Orbis School has once again achieved a 100% success rate in the CBSE Class 10th & 12th Results for the academic year 2024-25, with students from both Keshav Nagar and Mundhwa branches performing exceptionally well.

The toppers of the school are as follows:

The Orbis School, Keshav Nagar:

Class 10 - Lakshita Pattnaik - 99.4% (Best of Five Marks)

Class 12 - Gayathri Devi Jayachandran (98.6%) (Department of Humanities)

The Orbis School, Mundhwa:

Class 10 - Iyer Vivikta Ganesh - 98.4% (Best of Five Marks)

Class 12 - Ayrissa Bindu Shafeek (96%) (Department of Commerce)

Ms. Gunjan Srivastava, Director Principal of The Orbis Schools, said, "The outstanding performance of our students in the CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations is a testament to their hard work, consistency, and the strong academic foundation we nurture at The Orbis Schools. More than just academic excellence, it is the spirit of resilience, curiosity, collaboration, and perseverance that truly defines our learners. With the unwavering support of parents, the dedication of our teachers, and the sincere efforts of our students, we continue to demonstrate what a united school community can achieve."

This outstanding result reflects the hard work of our students, the unwavering support of their parents, and the commitment of our dedicated faculty. It is a proud moment for the entire Orbis community.

As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to the bright futures our students are destined to create. We extend heartfelt congratulations to each student and thank everyone who contributed to this success.

With this spirit of achievement, we step into a new chapter Admissions for Class 11 are now open! We can't wait to welcome our students, both familiar faces and new beginnings!

Topper Quotes:

"When hard work meets blessings, miracles truly happen. Achieving this milestone wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering support of my family and the dedicated guidance of my teachers at The Orbis School, Keshav Nagar. Being a part of this school for the past twelve years, I've received constant encouragement, academic excellence, and valuable life lessons. I'm deeply grateful to everyone at Orbis for shaping my journey and helping me grow. This achievement is not just mine but belongs to every teacher, friend, and mentor who stood by me. Congratulations to all my peers on their incredible success!"

Lakshita Pattnaik, Class 10 Topper (99.4%)

"Scoring 99.2% in my Class 10 boards was a moment of immense pride and joy. It reminded me of the year-long hard work, and I'm deeply grateful to my teachers for their patient guidance and constant encouragement. Their clarity in teaching, availability for doubt-solving, and motivating words made a huge difference. The school's competitive environment and learning opportunities helped me push my limits and aim higher. Orbis has taught me to believe in myself, stay dedicated, and enjoy the journey. I'm proud to be an Orbian and thankful for the support that helped me achieve this milestone."

Aanya Bagui - Class 10, 2nd Topper (99.2%)

"At this prideful moment, I'm first very grateful to have studied at The Orbis School under the thoughtful guidance of our wonderful teachers and secondly to my parents for their unwavering support."

Priyenka Anand (95.2%) Class 12 Science topper

"I'm immensely grateful to my teachers who guided me throughout, and helped me resolve my challenges and move ahead Class 12 was a challenging journey, but my results have proved that the effort was worth it!"

- Gayathri Devi Jayachandran (98.6%) Class 12 Humanities topper

"I'm extremely happy with my result. I'm really grateful to all of my teachers for their invaluable guidance and support throughout the year."

Adweta Kar - 97.2% - Class 12 Commerce topper

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor