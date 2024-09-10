The powerful vocals of Mohit Chauhan in "Dumroo" - The dynamic soundtrack of crime thriller Sector 36 Out Now!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 10: Get ready to experience the ultimate fusion of devotion and power with Dumroo, the latest track from the highly anticipated crime thriller Sector 36, starring Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal. With its energetic beats and powerful chants, the track captures the intensity and devotion delivering an instant adrenaline rush bound to give listeners goosebumps. Produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, Sector 36 will be streaming on Netflix on 13th September.

Known for his ability to infuse emotion into every note, singer Mohit Chauhan brings an unmatched intensity to the track "Dumroo", blending with the fresh vocal power of Anupam Amod. Lyricist-composer Dhunkey builds momentum, infusing modern elements into devotional roots. The song reverberates with raw energy, propelling one into an exhilarating journey of musical intensity. Dumroo energizes the film's most powerful moments while adding depth to the thrilling cat-and-mouse game.

Sharing his thoughts, lead star Vikrant Massey, "'Dumroo' captures the spirit of Sector 36 perfectly, hitting you right in the core. It mirrors the high-octane excitement and intense atmosphere of the film. Every time I hear it, the track instantly lifts my energy, and I believe audiences will feel that same adrenaline when they listen to it."

Mohit Chauhan, who lends his soulful voice to this fierce track, shared, "The powerful beats of 'Dumroo' and the tribute to Lord Shiva filled me with such a powerful sense of energy and devotion, I felt like a powerhouse of energy. The music is so energizing and the lyrics are incredibly motivating and every time I sang it, I felt that rush of inspiration and drive. I hope it gives listeners that same spark of motivation and excitement as they dive into the track."

Deepak Dobriyal, who also stars in the film, added, "The song brings an unshakable spirit of devotion to the screen. It's rare to find a track that channels divine energy and still feels so contemporary. Dumroo is pure adrenaline, and it's the perfect backdrop to our film."

"Dumroo is a call to the inner fire within us all. Through its melody and rhythm, I wanted to capture the unstoppable energy of Lord Shiva and channel it into a track that feels both timeless and modern. It's about awakening that unrelenting power inside you", added lyricist and composer Dhunkey.

Prepare to be enthralled by Dumroo as it sets the stage for the film's captivating storyline.

Linkfire: http://smi.lnk.to/Dumroo

Youtube: https://youtu.be/s_L6dpZAS5U?si=FWWD39DI3pI-PVmn

Sony Music:

Sony Music Entertainment is a global recorded music company that has on its roster a rich and storied history of iconic artists like Beyonce, Michael Jackson, Shakira, Mariah Carey and Britney Spears and today's superstars like Harry Styles, Camila Cabello, Travis Scott and Khalid, pan-Indian pop sensation AKASA, new age artists like OAFF-Savera, Aditya A, Talwiinder, Simran Choudhary, QK and South India's biggest acts like Anirudh, A.R. Rahman, GV Prakash, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Devi Sri Prasad, Thaman S, Vivek-Mervin, Darbuka Siva and Ghibran including several decades-long relationships with Dharma Productions, Maddock Films, Red Chillies Entertainment, Vishesh Films, Madras Talkies, Raaj Kamal Films International. Seven Screen Studio, The Route, Mythri Movie Makers, Vyjayanthi Movies and SVCC among others. On offer is a vast catalogue that comprises some of the most important recordings in history spread across multiple genres, languages, and geographies.

Maddock Films:

Maddock Films Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian film & web series production company founded by film director and producer Dinesh Vijan. Established in 2005, Maddock Films has produced critically and commercially acclaimed Hindi films such as Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Badlapur, Hindi Medium, Stree, Luka Chuppi, Bala, Mimi, Dasvi, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Teri Baaton Main Aisa Uljha Jiya and more recently the biggest horror comedy franchise Stree2.

