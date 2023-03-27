The powerhouse father daughter duo features together for DADTESTED Campaign!

New Delhi [India], March 27 (/PNN): Founded in 2002, GM Modular is a revered name in modular switches and home electrical accessories. It is well acclaimed worldwide as the leading brand in home electrical switches and accessories and is relentlessly catering to a myriad of customers worldwide.

The brand has just recently welcomed the powerhouse and vivacious father-daughter duo as part of the GM Modular clan for their most awaited and innovative #DADTESTED campaign. The campaign is anticipated to be launched by the end of April.

Athiya Shetty, the congenial and multifaceted actress, has already made a prominent mark in the showbiz industry with her acting chops and commendable performance on the big screen, and now she is all set to take the advertising world by storm with her much-hyped and anticipated association with GM Modular.

Commenting on this blazing association, Athiya Shetty said, "I am immensely excited and elated to work with my dad for the first time ever as part of this innovative #DADTESTED Campaign and look forward to a long-term, momentous association with the brand that is already winning the hearts of millions of customers,kudos to its path-breaking products.

Also, famous Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and Face of the Brand stated," GM Modular is very close to my heart and I am always enthralled by their latest and evolving innovative products and this campaign which will feature me and my daughter will give a glimpse of a few of their latest path-breaking innovations.

The #DADTESTED campaign is an innovative and intriguing initiative by GM Modular, where the focus will be on the reliability and durability of their path-breaking products. The campaign features the dynamic dad-daughter duo Athiya Shetty and Suniel Shetty, who will come together for the first time ever to promote the GM brand products. The campaign is all about showcasing the strength and resilience of GM Modular products.

Athiya Shetty's association with GM Modular is a testament to the brand's commitment to quality and innovation. Her style and grace perfectly complement the brand's image, and her popularity among the younger generation is sure to give GM Modular products a fresh and vibrant appeal. With her infectious energy and relentless enthusiasm, Athiya is sure to be a hit with GM Modular customers, and the #DADTESTED campaign is expected to garner huge hype and attention and will undoubtedly help the brand continue its legacy of innovation and top-notch quality.

Commenting on this milestone moment for initiating a new campaign, Jayanth Jain (CEO, MD, GM Modular) said, "GM Modular has always been a front runner when it comes to the latest and trailblazing innovations. Today's youngsters and millennials are fascinated with the latest innovations. Keeping all these facets in mind, we decided to take onboard Athiya Shetty, a vibrant and young celebrity personality & daughter of Suniel Shetty, who has amassed millions of young fans and followers. Actor Suniel Shetty was already part of the GM family as the brand ambassador and now the father-daughter duo will rekindle the sacred connection of family bonding with the upcoming campaign. "

