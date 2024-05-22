The Pride of Gujarat Awards honor 50 remarkable individuals in business and social sectors
By PNN | Published: May 22, 2024 04:09 PM2024-05-22T16:09:06+5:302024-05-22T16:10:03+5:30
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 22: Fifty individuals and organizations that excel in business, entrepreneurship, and social work were honored with The Pride of Gujarat Awards – 2024 at a ceremony held at the YMCA Club in the presence of notable figures from across Gujarat.
The guests included Thakkarbapa Nagar MLA Kanchanben Radadiya; Gujarat BJP Yuva Morcha President Dr. Prashant Korat; Gujarat BJP Cultural Cell Convener and Actor Janak Thakkar; Singer and Actor Arvind Vegda; Gujarati Folk Singer Urvashi Radadiya, and Miss Kashish Rathore, Youth Icon, Versatile Singer, Actor, Model and Professor.
Gujarat is known for its strong entrepreneurial spirit and recognizing its leaders with such awards is a great idea. This initiative, led by Founder President Maharshi Desai and Vice President Bhavesh Dave of The Pride of India, aims to support this spirit of entrepreneurship.
Over the past nine years, the organization has regularly recognized outstanding individuals and organizations, honoring about 250 people who have made Gujarat and India proud.
This year’s Pride of Gujarat Awards celebrated those who have achieved great success in business and made important contributions to society.
1 Ms. Aditi Parekh – Excellence in Business & Leadership Role
2 Ms. Aesha Shah – National Women President, United Noble Human Rights Committee
3 Ms. Akankshaa Chhaya – The Iconic and Electrifying Singer on the International Platform
4 Mr. Animesh Desai – Managing Director & CEO – Arch Elevators Pvt. Ltd.
5 Ms. Asha Akhani – Social Activist – Gandhidham, Kachchh
6 Mr. Anil Dixit – Aryan Protection Security Services
7 Ms. Babita Harwani – Best Teacher
8 Mr. Darshankumar Trivedi – Director – The Bright Child Play School
9 Mr. Darshak Rathod- Real Estate Influencer – Founder, Rama Realty
10 Ms. Dipal J Sadhu – International Promoter of Indian Art & Culture
11 Ms. Dharini Patel – Excellence in Educational Level & Health Care Level
12 Ms. Devanshi Shah – Playback Singer & Live Performer
13 Dr. Falguni Shah – Angelic Melody Angel of Gujarat
14 Mr. Gagan Goswami – Founder & Director – Heritage Infraspace
15 Mr. Hiteshkumar V. Pandya – Mathematician & Principal, Laxman gyanpith madhyamik Shala
16 Mr. Harshendu Oza – Photographer
17 Mr. Kaushal Shah – Futuristic Investment in Real Estate – Vibrant Bizcom Ltd.
18 Mr. Kamlesh Chauhan – Owner – Saurashtra Pan Shop
19 Mr. Kartik Soni – Redeveloping Ahmedabad – Chairman, Swara Group
20 Ms. Kinjal Barot – International Real Estate Consultant
21 Mr. Kiritkumar Patel – Excellence in Weighing Scale Manufacturing
22 Mr. krunal Pandya – Young Advocate Achievement
23 Mr. Lalit Parihar – Founder of Aaiji Group, Dholera
24 Mrs. Malti Sharma – Environmental Artist
25 Mr. Maharaja Naushiv Varma – Rapper, Singer & Music Composer
26 Mr. Mehul Dave – Director – Mahadev Computer
27 Mr. Mihir Pandya – CEO – Om Zaira Diamond
28 Ms. Nidhee Pandya – Woman Entrepreneur
29 Mr. Narbheram Aghara – Yoga Teacher
30 Mr. Nagendra Singh R. Rajput – Founder – Sharda Offset
31 Mr. Parth V Patel – Numerology, Astrology & Vastu Expert
32 Mr. Piyush Makwana – Architecture & Interior Designer
33 PVC World – Excellence in UPVC Furniture Manufacturer
34 Mr. Ravi B Gupta (SEBI – RA) – Excellence in Research Analysis & Derivative Analysis
35 Mr. Rajendrasinh Rana – Social Work
36 Ms. Rimi Didwania – Founder & Director – Schon Salon & Makeup Expert
37 Ms. Riya Tanna – Anchor & Wedding Planner
38 Mr. Rutul Patel – Sarang Group – Real Estate Developer
39 Mr. Rushabh Sanghvi – Financial Advisor
40 Mr. Rinkal Patel – RS Event & Jay Ramdev Sound
41 Mr. Rushil Panchal – Superleaf Design Studio – Best Home Decore Designer
42 Mr. Raju Gada (Rajesh Shah) – Villa Stonera – Iconic Flintstones House type Villa
43 Ms. Savitri Rajendra Tiwari – Founder – Tatvmashi Sakti Samooh
44 Ms. Swati Chauhan – Excellence in HR & Business Partnership
45 Mr. Shaunak Shah – Saptak World – Premier Visa Consultancy Service in Gujarat
46 Ms. Suman Upadhyay – Divine Bharatnatyam Dancer of Gujarat
47 Mr. Shlok Patel – The Global Folk Iconic Singer
48 Sukhadia Caterers – Best Caterers of Gujarat
49 Ms. Vaishali Shah – CEO – Just Blouses Pvt Ltd
50 Mr. Vivek Shah – Actor & Producer
