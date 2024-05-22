The Pride of Gujarat Awards honor 50 remarkable individuals in business and social sectors

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 22: Fifty individuals and organizations that excel in business, entrepreneurship, and social work were honored with The Pride of Gujarat Awards – 2024 at a ceremony held at the YMCA Club in the presence of notable figures from across Gujarat.

The guests included Thakkarbapa Nagar MLA Kanchanben Radadiya; Gujarat BJP Yuva Morcha President Dr. Prashant Korat; Gujarat BJP Cultural Cell Convener and Actor Janak Thakkar; Singer and Actor Arvind Vegda; Gujarati Folk Singer Urvashi Radadiya, and Miss Kashish Rathore, Youth Icon, Versatile Singer, Actor, Model and Professor.

Gujarat is known for its strong entrepreneurial spirit and recognizing its leaders with such awards is a great idea. This initiative, led by Founder President Maharshi Desai and Vice President Bhavesh Dave of The Pride of India, aims to support this spirit of entrepreneurship.

Over the past nine years, the organization has regularly recognized outstanding individuals and organizations, honoring about 250 people who have made Gujarat and India proud.

This year’s Pride of Gujarat Awards celebrated those who have achieved great success in business and made important contributions to society.

1 Ms. Aditi Parekh – Excellence in Business & Leadership Role

2 Ms. Aesha Shah – National Women President, United Noble Human Rights Committee

3 Ms. Akankshaa Chhaya – The Iconic and Electrifying Singer on the International Platform

4 Mr. Animesh Desai – Managing Director & CEO – Arch Elevators Pvt. Ltd.

5 Ms. Asha Akhani – Social Activist – Gandhidham, Kachchh

6 Mr. Anil Dixit – Aryan Protection Security Services

7 Ms. Babita Harwani – Best Teacher

8 Mr. Darshankumar Trivedi – Director – The Bright Child Play School

9 Mr. Darshak Rathod- Real Estate Influencer – Founder, Rama Realty

10 Ms. Dipal J Sadhu – International Promoter of Indian Art & Culture

11 Ms. Dharini Patel – Excellence in Educational Level & Health Care Level

12 Ms. Devanshi Shah – Playback Singer & Live Performer

13 Dr. Falguni Shah – Angelic Melody Angel of Gujarat

14 Mr. Gagan Goswami – Founder & Director – Heritage Infraspace

15 Mr. Hiteshkumar V. Pandya – Mathematician & Principal, Laxman gyanpith madhyamik Shala

16 Mr. Harshendu Oza – Photographer

17 Mr. Kaushal Shah – Futuristic Investment in Real Estate – Vibrant Bizcom Ltd.

18 Mr. Kamlesh Chauhan – Owner – Saurashtra Pan Shop

19 Mr. Kartik Soni – Redeveloping Ahmedabad – Chairman, Swara Group

20 Ms. Kinjal Barot – International Real Estate Consultant

21 Mr. Kiritkumar Patel – Excellence in Weighing Scale Manufacturing

22 Mr. krunal Pandya – Young Advocate Achievement

23 Mr. Lalit Parihar – Founder of Aaiji Group, Dholera

24 Mrs. Malti Sharma – Environmental Artist

25 Mr. Maharaja Naushiv Varma – Rapper, Singer & Music Composer

26 Mr. Mehul Dave – Director – Mahadev Computer

27 Mr. Mihir Pandya – CEO – Om Zaira Diamond

28 Ms. Nidhee Pandya – Woman Entrepreneur

29 Mr. Narbheram Aghara – Yoga Teacher

30 Mr. Nagendra Singh R. Rajput – Founder – Sharda Offset

31 Mr. Parth V Patel – Numerology, Astrology & Vastu Expert

32 Mr. Piyush Makwana – Architecture & Interior Designer

33 PVC World – Excellence in UPVC Furniture Manufacturer

34 Mr. Ravi B Gupta (SEBI – RA) – Excellence in Research Analysis & Derivative Analysis

35 Mr. Rajendrasinh Rana – Social Work

36 Ms. Rimi Didwania – Founder & Director – Schon Salon & Makeup Expert

37 Ms. Riya Tanna – Anchor & Wedding Planner

38 Mr. Rutul Patel – Sarang Group – Real Estate Developer

39 Mr. Rushabh Sanghvi – Financial Advisor

40 Mr. Rinkal Patel – RS Event & Jay Ramdev Sound

41 Mr. Rushil Panchal – Superleaf Design Studio – Best Home Decore Designer

42 Mr. Raju Gada (Rajesh Shah) – Villa Stonera – Iconic Flintstones House type Villa

43 Ms. Savitri Rajendra Tiwari – Founder – Tatvmashi Sakti Samooh

44 Ms. Swati Chauhan – Excellence in HR & Business Partnership

45 Mr. Shaunak Shah – Saptak World – Premier Visa Consultancy Service in Gujarat

46 Ms. Suman Upadhyay – Divine Bharatnatyam Dancer of Gujarat

47 Mr. Shlok Patel – The Global Folk Iconic Singer

48 Sukhadia Caterers – Best Caterers of Gujarat

49 Ms. Vaishali Shah – CEO – Just Blouses Pvt Ltd

50 Mr. Vivek Shah – Actor & Producer

