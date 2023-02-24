The project Horizon Belmond has been planned by Ar. Tripat Girdhar and the interiors, as well as the designs, are crafted by India's ace designer Sussanne Khan

Horizon Group has a defining culture of doing much more than selling real estate. The culture serves each other, our communities and our planet. What sets Horizon Group apart is the culture of helping each other and communities through constant innovation driven by teamwork and interdisciplinary collaboration as a path to insight and excellence in their work.

The masterpieces cannot be created without collaboration with the artisans and craftsmen. For the first time in North India, Horizon Group has collaborated with Suzzane Khan - A renowned Interior Celebrity Designer who will be designing the show flat.

Sussanne Khan while introducing Horizon Kohinoor- The limited edition 5BHK exclusive duplex residences collection at Horizon Belmond explained the design philosophy and the concept as a modern, timeless lifestyle experience- something that echoes the qualities of modern, elegant and luxurious interiors. Horizon Kohinoor is going to be the perfect ode to the rich culture and regal lifestyle of Punjab. She also quoted "the Horizon Belmond is the new standard of living in this part of the country."

Horizon Belmond - Punjab Address of Significance

Belmond means Beautiful, is our exclusive residential offering, and is an exemplification of this thought, with an artful setting of diverse elements both formal and functional.

With their First offering Horizon Belmond - Horizon Group is Redefining living spaces and creating iconic landmarks through an unswerving passion for Redefining Realty, Horizon Belmond in sector 88 is set in a scenic background, altogether painting a picture of a blissfully luxurious neighbourhood that responds in unquestioned majesty.

A milieu of culture, luxury and lifestyle Horizon Belmond will open the gates to a truly enhanced and aspirational lifestyle, fostered with a culture of timeless elegance is all set to become one of the rare and significant addresses of Punjab.

The management of Horizon Belmond, expressed their gratitude, saying, "Horizon Belmond is not a real estate project but it's a thought, it's a desire straight from the heart to change the skyline of Mohali and Chandigarh. It is going to change the people perceive luxury living. We are certain that our vision serves the community with passionate living."

This story has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor