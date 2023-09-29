THE Rankings: Shoolini Tops Private Universities for 2nd Consecutive Year

PRNewswire

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 29: For the second year in a row, 13-year-old Shoolini University has bagged the top position among all private universities in the country. The rankings were released by the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2024.

Shoolini University has also achieved the No.1 position in India in two parameters — Research Quality and International Outlook. Additionally, it secured 100 marks in one of the sub-parameters — Research Strength.

While the Indian Institute of Science and Technology (IISc)was declared the top institution in the country, falling in the 201-250 category, four institutions have been bracketed in the 501-600 global category. These include Shoolini University, Anna University, Jamia Millia Islamia and Mahatma Gandhi University.

However, Shoolini led the other three in the category by achieving an overall score of 44.85 points. Mahatma Gandhi University scored 44.22, Jamia Millia Islamia 43.49 and Anna University secured 42.36 points. It is also ahead of all IITs participating in the rankings this year.

This year's rankings have seen a significant increase in the number of Indian universities making the cut, with 91 universities getting ranked compared to 75 last year.

Founder and Chancellor Prof PK Khosla complimented the faculty members and researchers for the remarkable achievement. He encouraged them to strive harder for a better score next time.

Pro Chancellor Vishal Anand said the rankings indicated the consistent quality that Shoolini has delivered to the community on various parameters of learning, research and innovation. "I strongly believe our Vision to build a Global Top 200 University will be achieved in the coming years," he added.

Congratulating the faculty and researchers, Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla said, "Shoolini University stands proudly ahead of all IITs, underscoring our unwavering dedication to pioneering research."

Recently, the THE had also ranked Shoolini University 19th globally and No.1 Private University of India under the THE Best Small Universities Rankings, 2023. The California Institute of Technology was ranked top in the world, while IISc, Bangalore, was ranked 10th globally and No.1 in India.

About Shoolini University

Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full recognition from the UGC. As the No.1 Private University in India (QS and Times Higher Education), it is acclaimed for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university is NAAC accredited and ranked Top 100 by NIRF.

