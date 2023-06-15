The RATIONAL sous-vide and pasteurisation kit: a stock of gently cooked food

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 15: With the new sous-vide and pasteurisation kit for all iCombi Pro cooking systems, RATIONAL opens up additional options for creative cooking to its customers. This is because the accessories significantly increase the shelf life, utilisation and safety of food. This opens up new possibilities for food production, preservation and existing kitchen processes. Simply connect the kit via the USB interface and an icon will appear on the display to intuitively guide you to the sous-vide and pasteurisation cooking paths. Here the user can choose between different pasteurisation and sous-vide cooking paths. This enables, for example, the time-delayed production of food in restaurants and industry catering and offers standardisation options without having to purchase additional sous-vide or pasteurisation equipment.

For Riyas Katayan, Director Product Management (ASEAN and India) at RATIONAL, the areas of application for pasteurisation, which were also confirmed by the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, are obvious: "What do you do with food that has not been consumed at the end of the day? Pasteurisation will reduce bacteria and therefore extend the shelf life. This means a significant reduction in food waste." Another scenario: A guest at the hotel bar orders a club sandwich late in the evening. However, there is no longer a cook on site to ensure that all the hygienic requirements are met for the chicken breast. "Here it makes sense to pasteurise the food beforehand so that the barman only has to regenerate the dish in the iCombi Pro," explains Riyas. This would meet all hygiene requirements and preserve the flavour.

"We recommend pasteurisation here," continues Katayan. The advantages are obvious - a longer food shelf life, flexible food utilisation and thus significantly less food waste. And above all, there is food safety.

But what exactly is pasteurisation? Riyas Katayan: "It's the gentle heating of the food. The temperature is high enough to largely kill pathogenic germs and microorganisms. At the same time, the temperature is so low that the nutritional value and taste of the food does not suffer." Accordingly, pasteurisation ranges in temperature from 55 to 99° C, depending on the food. This combination makes pasteurisation a very attractive option: Dishes or components offer additional options for creative cooking, as sensitive products such as raw eggs can now finally be used without hesitation. At the same time, it helps to save costs because, on the one hand, products that are not needed at the moment can be made durable and, on the other hand, processes can be better planned. But even in establishments that cater to guests with weaker immune systems, such as children and the elderly, pasteurised food offers the chance to offer dishes that were previously risky.

In contrast to pasteurisation, the sous-vide process is about heating a product until the perfect cooking point is reached. The focus here is on the culinary aspect. "The exact temperature is key here," explains Riyas, "Because this is the only way to preserve nutrients and flavour. There's no need to worry in the kitchen though, by using the sous-vide and pasteurisation kit, everything is stored in the smart cooking paths." With the appropriate addition of herbs and spices, completely new culinary dimensions can be aspired to.

The RATIONAL Group is the world market and technology leader in the field of hot food preparation for professional kitchens. Founded in 1973, the company employs more than 1,100 people in Germany and a total of over 2,300 worldwide. RATIONAL has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since its IPO in 2000, and is currently included in the MDAX.

The primary objective of the company is to always offer its customers maximum benefits. Internally, RATIONAL is committed to the principle of sustainability, expressed in its policies on environmental protection, leadership and social responsibility. Year after year, numerous international awards testify to the exceptional quality of RATIONAL's work.

