The Sportz Mix Announces Second Season of Corporate T20 League with Live Streaming.

Mumbai (Karnataka) [India], March 31: Corporate cricket leagues have been gaining popularity in recent years as companies recognize the importance of fostering team spirit and promoting a healthy work-life balance among employees. The Corporate T20 League, organized by The Sportz Mix, provides a platform for corporate teams to showcase their cricketing skills and compete with their peers from other companies.

The Sportz Mix, one of the leading sports event management companies in India, is excited to announce the launch of the second season of the Corporate T20 League (CT20L) in Goa. After the resounding success of the first season, the organizers are back with another thrilling edition of the tournament that promises to bring together some of the best corporate cricket teams from across the country.

Scheduled to take place from 8th May to 13th May 2023, the second season of the Corporate T20 League will see 16 corporate teams battling it out for the title. To provide wider coverage of the tournament, the Corporate T20 League will be the first of its kind tournament to have live streaming of the matches on an OTT platform.

It is also the first league to conceptualize launch event to introduce the participating teams and their players in the presence of media.

The Sportz Mix would like to appeal to the HR Heads & the management of corporate organizations, MNCs, banks, and financial institutions to participate and encourage the extraordinary sports talents of their employees.

To make the tournament even more exciting, the organizers have announced exciting Prizes to the tournament winners – an exclusive 3-night/4-day international package to Phuket, while the runners-up team will get a 3-night/4-day domestic stay package in Shimla. The Man of the Series will receive a two-wheeler, while the highest run-scorer and wicket-taker will receive a branded mobile. Each Man of the Match will also receive TWS earbuds. The tournament matches will be played at some of the best cricket grounds in Goa, including the Margoa Cricket Club Ground, Panjim Gymkhana Cricket Stadium, and Chowghule Cricket Ground with.

The first season of the Corporate T20 League was initiated in 2019, with 48 corporate cricket teams participating from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The tournament was off to a great start, with the activity going on for 3 months, but unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the event could not reach its stipulated course. However, the participating teams of 2019, including HDFC Mutual Fund, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Motilal Oswal, RBL Bank, Amazon, JP Morgan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mahindra Insurance, JSW Group, General Mills, Willis Tower Watson, WNS, Teleperformance, Marsh & Mclennan, ANZ, Star TV, HCL Technologies, Policy Bazaar, SpiceJet, Met-life, Hero Moto, VM ware, and Wipro, to name a few, had an unforgettable experience.

If you are interested in registering your team for the tournament, kindly call / WhatsApp at 9082835479 or email thesportzmix1@gmail.com. The registration process is open, and the organizers are looking forward to welcoming some of the best corporate cricket teams to participate in this exciting event.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor