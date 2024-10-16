The Super Stylish TECNO POP 9 5G Back on Sale with Festive Offers at Just Rs 2,833 EMI Per Month

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 16: Following a successful launch, the TECNO POP 9 5G returns with an exciting festive offer, just in time for the celebrations. Making 5G technology more accessible, the POP 9 5G also features a 48MP Sony AI camera and segment-first innovations like 5G with NFC. This stylish and vibrant smartphone is now available at an EMI of just Rs 2,833 per month for three months through the No-Cost EMI plan available with multiple banking partners on Amazon.

Designed for Gen Alpha, college students, and trendsetters, this bold and vibrant smartphone is available in striking shades like Midnight Shadow and Aurora Cloud. The POP 9 5G also comes with two exclusive, peppy and colorful mobile skins included in the box, allowing users to personalize their smartphone to match their style.

Here's why the TECNO POP 9 5G stands out from the crowd:

Revolutionary 48MP Sony AI Camera

Capture every detail with stunning clarity using the POP 9 5G's 48MP Sony AI camera. Whether capturing favorite moments or capturing creative selfies, this camera brings every shot to life with vibrant detail and smart AI enhancements.

5G & NFC Technology for Effortless Connectivity

Stay ahead of the curve with the POP 9's segment-first 5G with NFC. Enjoy lightning-fast connections, easy mobile payments, and quick data sharing, perfect for young, tech-savvy users.

Power-packed Performance for Long-term Use

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the POP 9 5G ensures smooth performance and a lag-free experience for over 4+ years. Whether gaming, multitasking, or browsing, this phone ensures long-lasting reliability.

Price and Availability

This festive season, the TECNO POP 9 5G is available with special pricing! Grab the 8GB* + 64GB variant for just Rs 2,833 per month for 3 months under the No-Cost EMI offer, with a total price of Rs 8,499. The 8GB* + 128GB model is available at Rs 2,999 per month for 3 months, with a total price of Rs 8,999. Don't miss out on this amazing dealPOP to 5G today and upgrade to a new smartphone.

*Please note that processing fees will be charged as per bank terms and conditions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor