The team of the film "Navras Katha Collage" is on a journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

New Delhi [India], September 17: Ever since the trailer of the upcoming Hindi feature film "Navras Katha Collage" by producer Praveen Hingonia and SKH Patel, which has won 58 national and international awards, has been launched before its release in theatres, the audience has become very curious about this film. For the promotion of this film, the entire team is travelling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The team is touring the entire country including Wagah Border, Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh, Khatkar Kalan, the village of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh who was hanged for overthrowing the British rule. They are talking to people and are getting a very good response from the audience.

The team associated with the film including producer director and actor Praveen Hingonia, Atul Shrivastava, Alka Amin, Swar Hingonia is on a cinema tour. The trailer was also shown to Indian soldiers, they liked it very much.

A special vanity van has been prepared for Bharat Bhriman on which the promotion of the film Navras Katha Collage is being done. The entire team is traveling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in this van. Praveen Hingonia is telling people about the theme of his film.

This social film is releasing in theaters across the country on 18 October 2024, which also has a message.

Writer, director and actor Praveen Hingonia has paid tribute to Kamal Haasan and Sanjeev Kumar by playing 9 challenging characters in this film.

Among the cast of this film, the names of Pathan fame Shaji Chaudhary, Dayanand Shetty, Revathi Pillai (Kota Factory fame), Panchayat fame Sunita ji, Dum Laga Ke Haisha fame Mahesh Sharma, Prachi Sinha, Three Idiots fame artist Amardeep Jha and his daughter Shreya, Jai Shankar Tripathi, Ishan Shankar, Swar Hingonia are notable. Made under the banner of Swardhrupad Productions, this film is produced by SKH Patel along with Praveen Hingonia while co-producer is Abhishek Mishra.

