The Think Tank Relaunches with its New Vertical ‘Ace of Real Estate’

New Delhi (India), July 9: The Think Tank, a renowned branding, communications, and event agency with a proud history spanning over 12 years, is thrilled to announce its relaunch, now with a dedicated focus on the real estate sector through its new vertical – Ace of Real Estate.

Founded by a dynamic and innovative entrepreneur, Abhishek Mazumder with a vision to make a significant difference, The Think Tank has continually set benchmarks in the industry with its innovative campaigns and seamless integration of print, out-of-home, digital marketing, experiential marketing, and mega events. The agency's tagline, “think, create, inspire,” reflects its commitment to delivering unparalleled creativity and strategic solutions to its clients.

Despite the new focus on real estate, The Think Tank will continue to uphold its core focus and serve diverse industries and sectors, maintaining its reputation for progress, growth, unique concepts and ideas, fastest and unmatched execution, and result-oriented solutions. Speed remains one of their USPs, driving their projects with unparalleled efficiency and effectiveness. “We are excited to relaunch with new fuel and scale higher with the new Avatar of The Think Tank. Our journey has been one of growth, learning, and evolution. With Ace of Real Estate, we are poised to bring our unique blend of creativity, strategy, and execution to the real estate sector, offering value to our clients, especially with our extensive experience in premium, luxury, and lifestyle categories that give us a competitive edge. What sets us apart is the curiosity of always seeking different and innovative approaches rather than adhering to routine methods. Our aim is to create an ecosystem where exploring ideas and daily innovation are paramount, ensuring every campaign and project across sectors is executed with creativity and excellence.” said Abhishek Mazumder, Founder & CEO, The Think Tank.

“One of our primary goals with this relaunch is to cement our agency’s role in the evolving landscape of marketing and real estate, demonstrating our commitment to urgency and the sense of ownership that accompanies this transformation. As we move forward, we pose a crucial question to our future partners: Are you ready to join us on this exciting journey?”, added Abhishek.

During the pandemic, the agency entered into a strategic partnership with ANAROCK Group, India's leading real estate consulting firm to expand its reach and capabilities. As ANAROCK Creative Agency, they jointly executed some marquee projects with leading developers across India. With that experience, the agency decided to launch their independent vertical, focusing its expertise on the burgeoning real estate market.

The Think Tank is now stronger than ever, equipped with a talented team of professionals specializing in Branding, Digital & Influencer Marketing, Events & Experiential, and Strategic Consulting. With the new vertical, Ace of Real Estate, the agency aims to redefine real estate marketing by leveraging its vast experience and innovative approach to create impactful campaigns and unforgettable events. In addition, this vertical will offer specialized solutions including GTM Strategies, Sales Training, Sales Office Design, Walk-throughs & 3-D Models as well as CRM Software integration.

The Think Tank's impressive portfolio over the years, of executing 500+ integrated campaigns across India with a key focus on MMR & NCR, stands as a testament to its expertise and dedication. The agency’s pan-India projects and campaigns with leading organizations such as Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, HDFC Ergo, Tata AIG, ICICI Bank, Sula, Tata Housing, Ajmera Group, Godrej Properties, Kanakia Group, Piramal Realty, Audi, Mercedes, and BMW, have not only met but exceeded client expectations, establishing The Think Tank as one of the leaders in the branding and communications industry.

As The Think Tank embarks on this new chapter, it remains committed to its core values of thinking creatively, creating innovatively, and inspiring all for excellence. The relaunch marks the beginning of an exciting era for the agency, its clients, and most importantly the real estate industry.

The Think Tank is a full-service agency specializing in branding and communication, content creation, digital marketing, experiential marketing, and events. Established in 2012 by Abhishek Mazumder, the agency has a proven track record of success, having executed over 500 innovative campaigns and standout events for more than 300 clients across India. Relaunched in 2024 with a renewed focus on revolutionizing the real estate market, The Think Tank continues to deliver exceptional results for clients across diverse sectors, including luxury automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and lifestyle brands. With its comprehensive capabilities and dedication to excellence, The Think Tank remains at the forefront of the industry, setting new standards for creativity and impact.

