New Delhi [India], October 28: The year 2024 has witnessed the rise of remarkable Indian personalities who have made waves across diverse fields, inspiring millions with their achievements, innovation, and dedication. From visionary leaders driving change in technology and sustainability to cultural icons and trailblazers in literature, these individuals have set new benchmarks and uplifted India's global reputation. This article highlights the top 10 Indian personalities of 2024, celebrating their contributions, resilience, and unique stories that continue to motivate and shape the aspirations of an emerging generation. Join us in exploring the lives and impact of these influential figures shaping India's future.

1. Ajit Menon

Ajit Menon is a renowned author, philanthropist, and visionary, best known for his riveting spy thrillers and political dramas. After holding senior leadership positions in multiple industries, Ajit shifted focus to his passion for storytelling. He has garnered widespread acclaim for his best-seller series "The Panther's Ghosts, " drawing inspiration from real-life Indian covert operations and espionage. His work has been hailed for blending realism with gripping fiction, earning him a spot among the Top 10 inspiring writers of 2024. Ajit is now co-authoring the six-volume "True Vision" series with renowned lyricist Anil Verma in the thriller genre.

2. Osheen Oracle

Osheen Oracle, founded by Amarpreet Osheen Kaur (Osheen Ma), offers a comprehensive healing journey encompassing love, relationships, mental well-being, career, and business success. Osheen Ma, a Spiritual Mentor, Healer, Tarot and aura reader, astrologer, Reiki Master, and counselor, brings over 10 years of expertise in divination, spirituality, and alternative healing. She has a master's degree in English literature, Tarot, Astrology, and Numerology and is pursuing a PhD in Tarot. Osheen Oracle combines custom spells, healing techniques, and accurate readings to provide holistic healing, spiritual awareness, and a transformative path toward one's true life purpose.

3. Dr. Mariam Shaikh

Dr. Mariam Shaikh, Founder and CEO of MS Education Consultants, began her educational journey in the 1980s by establishing Sunflower Nursery in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. Over the years, she took on leadership roles in K-12 institutions and played a key role in founding international university campuses across the UAE, including the University of New Brunswick's campus in Dubai. Her experience spans prestigious universities such as Heriot-Watt, Canadian University of Dubai, and Amity University. In 2020, she launched MS Education Consultants, dedicated to guiding students in university selection, scholarships, and career planning. A multi-award-winning leader, Dr. Shaikh was recently named one of the Global 200 Power Leaders by White Page Conclave. This recognition honors her visionary contributions, underscoring her commitment to transformative education and her dedication to mentoring students. Dr. Shaikh's work continues to make a lasting impact on the educational landscape

4. Sudanand Daniel

Brought up on a healthy dose of British comedies, particularly the irreverent humour of Monty Python's Flying Circus, Sudanand is passionate about Western Philosophy, Aviation, and literature right from the Greek Classics. A healthcare professional, pilot, railroad modeller, aeromodeller and former racing driver, the author spends much of his time outside of work listening to symphonies from the Romantic Era, reading or playing the piano.

5. Dr. Ekta Keswani

Dr. Ekta Keswani is a renowned Maxillofacial and Facial Cosmetic Surgeon and Hair Transplant expert based in Mumbai with over 13 years of experience. Specializing in Facial Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery, she adopts a personalized approach tailored to each patient's needs. Dr. Keswani regularly presents at prestigious international conferences like Imcas, AMWC, and Dubai Derma, ensuring she stays updated with advancements in aesthetics. She practices at Chowpatty Medical Centre and Sumandar House, Raghuvanshi Mills, in South Mumbai. For appointments, call +91 83558 01919 (Monday-Saturday, 11am-8pm).

6. Sushant Rajput

With an MBA in Marketing & Systems and a Computer Science background, Sushant Rajput, Vice President at eClerx Services Ltd., has over 20 years of experience in IT/ITES across Pre-Sales, Solution Designing, Process Consulting, and Transition Management. Currently pursuing a DBA from SP Jain, he has presented research internationally, served as a visiting faculty, and mentored MBA students. His Amazon bestselling book, I Wish Someone Told Me This Before My First Job, has garnered awards, including "Book of the Year 2024" and the Rabindranath Tagore Literature Award, recognizing his contributions to literature and professional development.

7. Lucky

A postgrad from Hansraj College in Delhi University and Shah Rukh Khan's batchmate, Lucky has been making a mark in the education space for two decades. A masters in English literature, she harnessed her passions and founded UXL English Academy in 2002. She wanted not just the youth, but people from all walks of life to feel well versed in English. This not only made students more employable but also boosted their confidence to grow up in modern day India. The business grew rapidly and within a year had opened the main branch in South Campus, New Delhi. She then diversified into Mindset Coaching, Life and Soft Skills Trainings for working professionals, chefs and school/ college students. Her recent work is a recipient of International Impact Book Awards, Arizona USA and the Tagore Commemorative in India. Join her through Lucky's Life Book to see her rise with the armour of a winning mindset.

8. Ritu Kumar

Ritu Kumar is a self-taught artist from India who brings cultural richness to her art, sharing it globally while shaping contemporary Indian art. Starting her journey young, she found early recognition through school competitions but paused for education. Later, moving to the United States reignited her passion, with her husband's support, she established her brand, RituHandMadeArts. Working with oils, acrylics, watercolors, and resins on varied surfaces, her pieces reflect India's mythology, folklores, and personal experiences. She values the freedom of being an artist, feels gratified by appreciation, and contributes to communities by donating art for charitable causes.

9. Dr. Ssandhya

Dr. Ssandhya, a fortuneteller, psychic reader & healer has been transforming endless lives with her various modalities & spiritual gifts. She has her expertise in tarot card reading, numerology, angel reading, runes & astrology, etc. She has natural intuitive abilities because of which she can do distant healing, can speak to the spirits of the dead & remove black magic. She can look into various past lives and heal people. Countless individuals from Bollywood to the general mass have sought her guidance and wisdom. In short, her God gifted psychic powers are just magical.

10. Sarwatmika Pal

Sarwatmika Pal, born on October 8, 1999, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India, is an author and entrepreneur from Lucknow. With a B.Sc. in Food Science and Technology from Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, she graduated in 2022 and soon began publishing her thesis and projects, receiving recognition from the International Organization of Scientific Research and the International Journal of Dental and Medical Science Research in 2023. Inspired by her professor's encouragement, she pursued a journey in self-publishing, writing, and selling her own books. Sarwatmika is the daughter of Dr. Desh Deepak Pal, Chief Medical Officer in Gazipur, UP, and Mrs. Swadesh Pal.

