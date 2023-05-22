The top cryptos in 2023 making a difference to the world: Ecoterra and Dogetti

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI/ATK): In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies, a new wave of digital assets is emerging with a mission to make a positive impact on the world. Two standout projects leading the charge are Ecoterra (ECOTERRA) and Dogetti (DETI). These innovative blockchain initiatives are not only disrupting the market but also contributing to good causes and encouraging others to follow suit. In this article, we will delve into how blockchain technology can be used to contribute to good causes, the impact this has on the market, and how projects like Ecoterra and Dogetti are making a difference.

Ecoterra: Revolutionising Recycling with Blockchain Technology

Many individuals and investors share concerns about global warming and the increasing severity of weather patterns. While the issue is vast and complex, one often-overlooked solution lies in recycling. Despite its simplicity, the recycling rate remains low worldwide. Enter Ecoterra (ECOTERRA), a game-changing blockchain project dedicated to transforming the recycling and waste management sector.

Ecoterra's flagship feature is its Recycle2Earn reward system. By leveraging blockchain technology, Ecoterra incentivises individuals to recycle commonly wasted items such as plastic and glass bottles. Participants are rewarded with Ecoterra coins, creating a system where being environmentally conscious directly translates into financial benefits.

Dogetti: The Power of Community

While Ecoterra tackles environmental challenges, another crypto project, Dogetti, focuses on building a strong community that strives for prosperity and positive change. Embracing a mafia-themed meme coin concept, Dogetti's community, known as "The Family," is the driving force behind the project's success.

At the heart of Dogetti's community is a unique reflection protocol. With every transaction, holders receive a 2% reflection, rewarding loyal members and encouraging long-term commitment. This reflection mechanism creates a sense of unity and belonging, where everyone benefits as the community grows.

DogettiSwap serves as the project's main function, providing a platform for users to trade Dogetti and other ERC20 tokens. A 6% tax fee on transactions powers the ecosystem. Out of this fee, 2% is redistributed to all wallets, 2% goes to a charity wallet, and 2% is allocated for liquidity, ensuring stability and sustainability for the token. Dogetti's commitment to positive change in the world is shown by its effort to continually support charitable endeavours with every transaction. Dogetti is living proof that meme coins can make a difference!

Dogetti extends its community-driven approach beyond financial rewards. The project introduces DogettiDAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation where members can actively participate in decision-making processes. Additionally, DogettiNFTs add a creative and collectable dimension to the community, enabling users to buy, trade, and sell unique digital assets while adhering to the same tax breakdown.

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, projects like Ecoterra and Dogetti highlight the potential of blockchain technology to contribute to good causes while fostering engaged and loyal communities.

Ecoterra aims to motivate individuals to be more environmentally conscious by rewarding them for recycling. By incentivising positive actions, Ecoterra is not only addressing the global waste problem but also encouraging others to follow suit.

Dogetti, on the other hand, demonstrates the power of community and reflection. Through its unique reflection protocol and engaging initiatives, Dogetti creates a sense of belonging and rewards loyalty within its community. By integrating charitable contributions and NFTs, Dogetti adds additional dimensions to the project, making it more than just a cryptocurrency.

