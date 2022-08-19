The true 5G smartphone - moto g62 5G goes on sale today, 12pm on Flipkart at just Rs 16,249*

Motorola's moto g62 5G bringing unstoppable 5G connectivity, performance and viewing experience for consumers goes on sale today, exclusively on Flipkart starting 12pm.

With the recently concluded 5G auction, we are now certain that different network operators in India will be operating on different 5G network bands which are also likely to vary location to location across India.

With 12 5G bands, the moto g62 5G provides true 5G connectivity with support for 12 global 5G bands ensuring not just compatibility across operators but even for different band offerings across geographical locations in India ensuring truly unstoppable 5G connectivity.

Adding on to its promise of being unstoppable, it also features the blazing fast Snapdragon® 695 5G processor and an incredible 6.5" FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Available starting today on Flipkart, consumers can buy it at an amazing offer price starting just Rs. 16,249*.

The moto g62 5G also comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos that deliver a clear, depth-rich sound experience plus a 5000 mAh battery to enhance the binge-watching multimedia sessions. In addition, the smartphone also comes with a versatile 50MP quad-function camera system, with an 8MP ultrawide sensor.

The moto g62 5G also comes with an IP52 rating for water and dust repellence ensuring protection from the occasional splashes of water.

Furthermore, consumers also get the business-grade security of ThinkShield for Mobile on the moto g62 5G to secure their data from any threats. Lastly, consumers will experience a clean and bloatware-free user interface with the latest Near-Stock Android 12 along with an assured updated to Android 13 and 3 years of security updates.

Availability & Pricing:

The moto g62 5G will go on sale from 12 pm , 19th August 2022 in two alluring colour variants namely Midnight Gray, and Frosted Blue, exclusively on Flipkart. The phone will be available in two memory variants, 6GB+ 128GB and 8GB+ 128GB.

Know more at -

Exclusive Offers:

HDFC Bank Offer

Flat Rs 1,750 discount on HDFC Credit Card EMI Transactions

Flat Rs 1,500 Off on HDFC Credit Card Transactions

JIO Offer

Get offer worth Rs 5049 with Reliance JIO

Cashback vouchers worth Rs. 4000 on recharge

Rs 549 discount on Zee5 annual membership

Rs 500 worth Myntra Voucher

Annexure

Legal and Disclaimers

Certain features, functionality and product specifications may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. (c)2022 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

1[5G]

5G service available with 5G plan. 5G network coverage required; available only in select areas; device not compatible with all 5G networks. Contact your service provider for details.

2[Water Repellent]

Water-repellent design creates a barrier to help protect against moderate exposure to water such as accidental spills, splashes or light rain. Not designed to be submersed in water, or exposed to pressurized water, or other liquids; may diminish over time. Not waterproof.

3[Wide angle lens]

Compared to the measured area of a standard 78° (FOV) camera in the same aspect ratio.

4[Battery and charger] Battery life

All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

