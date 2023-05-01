The Ultimate Guide: To Looking and Feeling your best this Summer!

Restore your skin with Global Beauty Secrets

New Delhi (India), May 1: Soothe and restore your skin from the inside out with our new range of skincare products, infused with potent plant extracts, essential oils and other natural ingredients that leave you feeling refreshed. Achieving that skin has been made easier with The Shringar Ras range of products from Global Beauty Secrets.

Chandani Avahana Ubtan – INR 3400

Inspired by one of the unique beauty traditions of India, Ubtan, is a meld of beautiful native ingredients. The Chandani Avahana Ubtan is a delicate fusion of Chandan and Chandi that exfoliates and deeply purifies the skin.

This creamy mousse is generously drizzled with a vast concoction of essential oils like lavender, geranium, bergamot, olive fruit, calendula, and evening primrose along with aloe vera extracts. The sandalwood and silver revitalize and tone the skin. They are also anti-inflammatory agents and help in acne reduction.

You can masque – scrub and cleanse your face with this lepana for invocation or avahana of a moonlit shine.

Ghrit Aarti Skin Salve – INR 3700

This luxurious and altruistic Ghrit Aarti skin salve holds true to symbols of Aradhana. According to Ayurveda, Ghee enhances ‘Ojas’ or life energy.

This rich, silky emulsion melts into a rich buttery experience and is generously blessed with sattvic ghee and jasmine-tuberose absolute to help you nourish your skin. It illuminates, rejuvenates and freshens up the face, thus lighting up an aarti (dissolving Ratri or night) and revealing a divine glow.

Available on: https://discovergbs.com/

Experience the refreshing and invigorating scent of summer with the new fragrance launch!

With summers being around the corner it’s important to look for scents that are light and fresh. Citrus and floral notes are especially popular for summer, as they evoke a feeling of freshness.

Presenting you the Aurum- Summer EDP for women Price: INR 4,000

It transports you into the alluring beauty and wonder of spring on a hot summer day; and lets the rapturous fragrance uplift your senses into a land of floral blooms with a hint of musk, wood and vanilla. The top notes are fresh and fruity with scents of bergamot, mandarin, pear, apple, and red berries. These are the initial scents. The heart notes are floral and fruity with scents of rose, peony, jasmine, orange blossom, and osmanthus. The base notes are musky, woody, and mossy with scents of musk, sandalwood, cedarwood, moss, and

vanilla.This fragrance is a blend of fruity, floral, and woody scents, with a touch of musk and vanilla to add warmth and depth.

Available at Ajmal Perfumes stores: https://in.ajmalperfume.com/

Protect your coloured hair with Kerastase

Chroma Absolu is the ultimate colour care solution for all types of coloured hair. It strengthens hair by providing restorative care and nourishment. It helps prevent colour fading, as well as controls frizz resulting in healthy, shiny hair.

Chroma Absolu Colour Protect Hair Care Set (for Medium to Thick Hair) – INR6200

This set is the ultimate colour care with a nourishing, sulphate-free, colour-protecting shampoo for medium to thick hair and a deep strengthening hair mask. The Bain gently cleanses and hydrates the hair, protects colour, and prevents it from fading. While the Masque strengthens and hydrates hair fibre at its core, it leaves hair feeling softer, smoother, and with a high shine finish.

For your ultimate care for colored hair follow the 3-step routine of shampoo, mask and colour gloss from Kérastase Chroma Absolufor intense nourishment and colour preservation.

Available at: https://www.kerastase.in/

Keep Your Skin Hydrated and Glowing with AMINU

How you treat your face and body during the hottest months will determine the condition of your complexion for the remainder of the year—and long-term, how you treat your skin in one cumulative year will impact its condition for the next decade. Aminu however, will help you protect and nourish your skin with a range of summer must-haves.

Correcting Concentrate – INR 3,600

If you’re already experiencing sun damage, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Our Correcting Concentrate is specially formulated to target dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin tone caused by sun exposure. The multi-action brightening serum uses next-gen, award-winning biotechnology-derived skin brighteners, plant AHAs, healing anti-inflammatory botanicals, vitamins and amino acids to protect and perfect the skin by restoring its healthy and natural tone again.

AHA Body Wash – INR 1650

And last but not least, our AHA Face Wash is perfect for daily use to gently cleanse and exfoliate the skin. This gentle, non-drying formula contains AHAs and other natural ingredients that work together to promote healthy, radiant skin. Packed with an intelligent blend of fruit derived AHA, rare botanicals, activated charcoal & plant-powered cleanser, this light-weight AHA Body Wash effectively removes excess oil and surface impurities, improves natural cell turnover & brightens the complexion. All this while leaving the skin’s natural pH level & hydration level intact. This cleanser is gentle enough for daily use.

Available at – https://www.aminu.life/

Summer Essentials from Haruharu Wonder

With the summer kicking in, skin tends to be dry and rough, And do not let it be that way, introducing you to Haruharu Wonder must-haves! Products that smell divine and are formulated with pure natural ingredients; and each consists of the goodness of unique Black Rice rich in antioxidants.

Grab these products to soothe your skin from the summer sun:

Black Rice Hyaluronic Essence – INR 1650

Say no to dehydrated skin this summer with Black Rice Hyaluronic Essence. It soothes your skin with natural lavender oil. Lightweight & non-greasy hyaluronic essence contains an antioxidant-rich aloe vera extract that aids in fighting free radicals. Using it twice a day will get you great results. Go-to product that nourishes the skin and regenerates skin cells. It gives additional protection against UV rays.

Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner – INR2100

Skincare regime requires you to tone the face skin without irritating it further, as while the stringent cleansing removes the dirt effectively, it also can be an irritation to the skin due to the extra work done on it. A good toner is the most essential skincare step.

Black Bamboo Mist – INR 1650

Mist that provides hydration like no other. Bottled with the purity of glycerine, bamboo and black rice this mist is a must-have from the Haruharu Wonder range. A treasure to the glowing skin in such scorching summers. It is a combination of 6 kinds of oil and is suited on oily to combination skin type. Can apply it anytime throughout the day.

Available on: https://www.haruharuindia.com/

Make your life beautiful with Lancôme

La Vie Est Belle Eau De Parfum is a truly addictive and iconic fragrance for women. Lancôme est la vie belle is a floral gourmand bouquet distilled in a crystal container that leaves behind an everlasting expression. This fragrance has a powerful trail, with a perfect balance between the nobility of Iris Pallida, the depth of Patchouli, and an addictive vanilla accord, which creates the perfect scent of happiness. In other words, it’s a universal declaration to happiness and joyous femininity.

LA VIE EST BELLE EAU DE PARFUM – INR 6,400 FOR 50ML

Available on: https://www.lancome.in/

Surrealism Collection by Kyoona

A collection that is curated by the finest artists around the globe pays homage to the space between dreams and reality. Surrealism is a rational vision of life, with one that asserts the power of the unconscious. Explore this heady bed collection

brimming with the beauty of the unexpected and uncanny. The bedsheets, cushions, duvet covers and pillowcases are made in 100% cotton sateen sheets which makes them perfect for every season.

Surreal Collection by Kyoona consists of the following:

1 Bedsheet

4 Pillowcases

2 Cushion covers with a concealed zipper &

1 Quilt

A set from Surreal Collection priced INR 16,500 onwards. Available on: https://kyoona.com/collection/surreal/

