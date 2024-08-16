The/Nudge Institute to Host India's Largest Livelihoods Summit: charcha '24

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 16: The/Nudge Institute is set to host the fifth edition of its flagship livelihoods summit, charcha '24. Leading development sector stakeholders across governments, markets and civil society will be convening to foster dynamic conversations on building a strong backbone for resilient livelihoods. The event will be held over three days, from August 20 to 22, at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

With 20-plus co-hosts, this year's charcha - India's largest livelihoods convening - expects over 2,000 people over the 3-days to come together to learn, engage in knowledge-sharing, network for collaborative action and celebrate the bright sparks in the livelihood development sector.

Panel discussions, workshops and masterclasses will touch upon topics such as rural and urban livelihoods (economic inclusion for the rural poor, revitalizing artisanship, market linkages for the smallholder farmer, vocational skilling, AI for social transformation, etc.) and women empowerment (financial access and inclusion, economic opportunities & bridging digital gaps). Other sessions will span across inclusion and circularity; climate resilience; capital, CSR and philanthropy; talent and capacity for the sector; and policy and governance.

Spearheading the focus on urban livelihoods, LinkedIn will co-host discussions outlining challenges and actionable insights on future-proofing the workplace from tech and gender biases whilst Generation India will examine tech as a force for scaling upskilling with quality. In trailblazing discussions on tech for good, Google will co-host panels on digital inclusion for Viksit Bharat and leveraging AI for societal transformation, in addition to a hackathon for social good.

Tracks will also be co-hosted by ATE Chandra Foundation (sustainability), The Bridgespan Group (collaborative philanthropy & community-led initiatives), British Asian Trust (women empowerment), H&M Foundation (inclusive value chains), India Leaders for Social Sector (talent & leadership), Lend a Hand India (vocational education), META (capital & philanthropy), Mphasis (women in the workplace), NuSocia (data & impact), Purpose (AI for good), Samagra (AI in governance), State Street (pwd and inclusion), Tata Steel Foundation (rural livelihoods), Teamwork Arts (revitalizing arts & crafts), TechnoServe (empowering smallholder farmers) and Tiny Miracles (direct cash transfers).

Highlighting his vision for charcha 2024, Atul Satija, founder and CEO of The/Nudge Institute, commented, "charcha represents an exciting platform for India's social development and livelihoods ecosystem to convene, collaborate, and catalyze impactful change. By bringing together key public and private players, as well as corporates and social enterprises, we strive to offer opportunities for collaborative dialogues and action to boost resilient livelihoods for all Indians. When the power of the collective is leveraged, colossal results can follow - and we aim for key stakeholders to join forces and strengthen efforts to support the sector sustainably, meaningfully, and at scale."

Ruchee Anand, Head of Talent & Learning Solutions, LinkedIn India, added: "Our demographic dividend is our greatest strength, and as AI reshapes the labour market, India stands poised to lead in AI innovation. We have consistently demonstrated our potential to drive economic progress on a massive scale, navigating our diverse cultural landscape and evolving tech integration across India Inc. To realise this aim and help our youth stay ahead of change, organisations and professionals must come together and fully commit to continuous learning and upskilling. As AI takes over routine tasks, we have a powerful opportunity to create workplaces that are more human, valuing potential over pedigree to drive equitable career outcomes. Partnering with charcha 2024 presents a unique forum for LinkedIn and other industry pioneers to unite and discuss the collective power of AI, skills, and partnerships within the workforce ecosystem. These meaningful conversations will give us a glimpse into a future where the playing field is level, sustainable urban livelihoods are a reality, and no one is left behind."

charcha 2024 boasts many distinguished speakers including senior bureaucrats such as Amitabh Kant (G20 Sherpa, Govt. of India), Dr RS Sharma (former CEO National Health Authority), Arti Ahuja (former Secretary, Labour & Welfare, Chemicals and Petrochemicals and Fertilizers), Saurabh Garg (Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation), Amit Yadav, IAS (Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment) to name a few.

Other distinguished speakers include leaders from markets and civil society such as Renana Jhabvala (President, SEWA Bharat), Peyush Bansal (Co-founder & CEO, Lenskart), Varun Khaitan (Co-founder, Urban Company), Vijay Mahajan (CEO, Rajiv Gandhi Foundation), Manish Sabharwal (Vice Chairman, Teamlease), Sairee Chahal (Founder, Sheroes & Mahila Money), heads of impact, foundations and CSRs including Meg Garlinghouse (Global VP, Social Impact, LinkedIn), Ashwini Saxena (CEO- JSW Foundation), Deepali Khanna (VP - Asia Regional Office, The Rockefeller Foundation), Gayatri Divecha (Head Sustainability CSR, Godrej Group), Amish Tripathi (author) and many more.

charcha 2024 will also host sessions that examine the rich history of Indian textiles in contemporary fashion and its impact on the livelihoods of handloom artisans, endeavours of music stalwarts dedicated to safeguarding India's musical heritage and passing it down through generations. On stage will be well-known names such as Shubha Mudgal and Aneesh Pradhan, Sanjay Garg (Founder, Raw Mango), David Abraham (Abraham & Thakore), Lalia Tyabji (Founder, Dastkar) and live performances by the renowned artists Kutle Khan and Malini Awasti.

Since 2020, The/Nudge Institute has successfully held four editions of charcha, gathering together over 30 co-hosts, 1,000+ speakers, 15,000+ participants, and 1 million+ audience.

To find out more information about charcha 2024, its speakers, and detailed agenda, please visit https://charcha24.thenudge.org.

The/Nudge is an action institute building resilient livelihoods to alleviate poverty. We work with social entrepreneurs, women, farmers, tribals and youth on rural development, agriculture, skilling and economic inclusion, along with 15 central and state government partners. Set up with support from 90+ eminent philanthropists, 40+ corporates and 15+ foundations, The/Nudge is contributing towards a poverty-free India, within our lifetime.

