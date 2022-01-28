There is no better custodian for Air India than Tata; Anand Mahindra congratulates Tata
The Centre on Thursday handed over the management control of Air India to Tata Group subsidiary Talace. With this, Air India's strategic disinvestment was complete after the Centre received a consideration of Rs 2,700 crore from the 'Strategic Partner' Talace which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons.
Besides the upfront payment, Talace will retain a debt of Rs 15,300 crore. The transaction covered three entities - Air India, Air India Express and AI SATS. Post the formal take over, a new board was constituted which included Tata Group's executives.
After the takeover, famous businessman Anand Mahindra tweeted congratulations to Tata. "We at @MahindraRise congratulate the @TataCompanies & the whole
@airindiain family on this milestone. Air India is a brand that’s part of the nation’s treasure trove. There is no better custodian, from the point of view of both passion & resources to restore its old glory," he tweeted.
