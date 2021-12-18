These are five best books of 2021 according to businessman Mukesh Ambani

Are you a fan of Mukesh Ambani, and know what strategies he use to make money, what books he read for his business from which he earns billions? Then this is the best news for you, businessman Mukesh Ambani reveals his best books of 2021 which helped him in the marketing.

1) Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World

By Fareed Zakaria

The book is based on post pandemic, the author help us to understand the political, social, technological, and economic consequences that may take years to unfold, the book covers the topic of biological risks and risen of digital world. The book speaks about all the three stages past, present and future.

2) Principles for Dealing With the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fail

By Ray Dalio

The books is best for policymakers, entrepreneurs, executives, and the youth. The book focuses on social and economical dynamics of the countries over 500 years. This books reveals why the times ahead will likely be radically different from those we’ve experienced in our lifetimes.

3) The Raging 2020s: Companies, Countries, People—and the Fight for Our Future

By Alec Ross

This book gives the new idea to restore the balance of power between government, citizens, and business in The Raging 2020s. The book also have some interviews of great thinkers of their times who have contributed for our civilization.

4) 2030: How Today’s Biggest Trends Will Collide and Reshape the Future of Everything

By Mauro Guillén

The book is fully relies on how will be the state of world in 2030. Specially the changes in economy. The book also revolves on post pandemic world and changes in urbanization, technology, gig economy, and automation.

5) Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results

By Josh Linker

This is the best book for entrepreneurs. The book tells small creative acts which gives massive rewards in business.