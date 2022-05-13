Thieves steal 580 kg of cashew nuts from Chandni Chowk

In the national capital, Delhi, thieves have stolen cashews. The thieves stole not five to ten packets but 6 quintals of cashew nuts. Delhi Police have arrested three thieves. According to the information received, 580 kg of cashew nuts were stolen from Chandni Chowk in Lahori Gate police station area of ​​North Delhi. Based on a complaint lodged by the shop owner, Delhi Police have arrested three accused along with 580 kg of cashew nuts. The theft took place two days ago from a dry fruit shop at Chandni Chowk. But in just 36 hours, the police have arrested the thieves.

After questioning the accused, the police said that the thieves stole cashew nuts for good health. These thieves go to the gym and need to eat lot of nuts to get a good body, they said. That's why they decided to steal it. Several cases have already been registered against these thieves. The price of this cashew is said to be around five lakh rupees. Police identified the thieves with the help of CCTV and later the cashew thieves were caught. A Hindi website has reported about this.