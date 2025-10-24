ThinkBio.Ai Acquires InfoHealth Solutions to Strengthen Healthcare Asset Management in the UK

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], October 24: ThinkBio.Ai®, an AI-powered platforms and solutions company that bridges the biological complexity and personalized medicine, providing life-saving cures and tangible hope for patients, today announced the acquisition of InfoHealth Solutions, one of the UK's premiere hospital asset management software providers.

InfoHealth currently supports 19 NHS Trusts with over 30 active installations of their proprietary asset management platform in NHS Trust assets across the UK. With this acquisition, InfoHealth becomes part of ThinkBio.Ai® while retaining its brand identity as “InfoHealth Solutions – a ThinkBio.Ai® company.”

This acquisition positions ThinkBio.Ai® to bring a wide portfolio of solutions like Patient Panorama to the United Kingdom, helping NHS Trusts and private healthcare providers improve reliability, operational resilience, and resource planning.

Patient Panorama is a unified clinical intelligence dashboard that brings together patient data, care workflows, and predictive insights into one seamless interface.

Healia® is an AI-powered virtual care platform enhancing patient engagement and clinical efficiency. Advice&Guide provides AI-powered clinical guidance designed to optimize general practitioners (GP) referrals, reduce hospital strain, and enhance overall patient care delivery.

“InfoHealth has built deep expertise and trust with the NHS through decades of operational excellence,” said Pradeep Palazhi, Founder and CEO of ThinkBio.Ai®. “By combining this foundation with ThinkBio's AI capabilities, we aim to be a significant player in UK Healthcare market in the coming years.

InfoHealth's clients will continue to receive uninterrupted services, now enhanced by ThinkBio's AI-driven approach. Together, the companies plan to introduce advanced tools that predict equipment failures, streamline maintenance schedules, and improve hospital-wide asset efficiency.

“Joining ThinkBio allows us to accelerate our mission to serve the NHS with future-ready solutions,” said Rassal M, CEO of InfoHealth Solutions. “Our combined expertise will help hospitals meet rising patient demands with greater reliability and intelligence.”

The acquisition expands ThinkBio's global footprint and reinforces its commitment to building next-generation healthcare infrastructure solutions across the US, UK, and beyond.

