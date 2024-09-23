Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Limited IPO Opens on September 25, 2024

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Limited, a major player in event management and OTT content production, has announced its plan to go public with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 25, 2024. The company is aiming to raise Rs 15.08 Crores at the upper band through this IPO, with shares set to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The issue size is Up to 34,29,000 equity shares at a face value of Rs 10 each.

Equity Share Allocation

* Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) - Up To 3,24,200 Equity Shares

* Non-Institutional Investors (NII) - Up To 8,76,000 Equity Shares

* Retail Individual Investors (RII) - Up To 20,49,800 Equity Shares

* Market Maker - Up To 1,80,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for, Prepayment or repayment of certain loans availed by the Company, Funding of working capital requirements and General Corporate Purposes. The issue will open for subscription for all other category from September 25, 2024 and closes on September 27, 2024.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Horizon Management Private Limited. The Registrar to the Issue is Mas Services Limited.

Rajesh Bhardwaj, Managing Director of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Limited Expressed, "Thinking Hats has grown remarkably from its origins in event management to become a leading player in the entertainment and digital arenas. With over a decade of experience, we have earned a reputation for creativity and innovation, delivering tailored solutions across sectors. As Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Limited, we remain at the forefront of innovation, consistently setting new standards in the entertainment and experiential marketing industries."

Gaurav Singhania, Director of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Limited expressed, "Looking back on our incredible journey, Thinking Hats has transformed from a premier event management company to a dynamic player in the entertainment industry, now specializing in OTT content production, experiential marketing, and tech enabled solutions. Since our inception, we have prioritized creativity, innovation, and client satisfaction, which has driven us to become a trusted name across various sectors like media, retail, technology, and more.

As we move forward, our focus remains on leveraging digital transformation and expanding our presence in both event management and OTT content creation. Our exclusive content for Premium OTT Platforms has allowed us to connect with audiences in new and exciting ways. We are a part of mega projects like, "Udankhatola" in the IP and Content Curation space, and "Tatkal" & "Therapy Sherapy" in the Movie and OTT space that will add tremendous value to the Future prospects of the company. Udankhatola embodies Piyush Mishra's quest for exploration and creativity, taking audiences on a musical journey through his music & poetry on an international music tour. With our foray into tech-enabled solutions such as AR, VR, and AI, we are well-positioned to seize new opportunities in the rapidly evolving entertainment landscape.

Our goal is to continue delivering unique experiences and ground breaking content for our clients, pushing the boundaries of storytelling, and solidifying our leadership in the industry."

Manav Goenka, President - Investment Banking of Horizon Management Private Limited said, "The growth of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Limited reflects their deep understanding of the event and entertainment industry and their relentless drive to create impactful experiences. Their ability to adapt to evolving global trends, coupled with technological advancements that enhance attendee engagement, has solidified their position as a market leader. With a strong focus on expanding into hybrid and digital events, alongside their commitment to live experiential marketing, Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Limited continues to push boundaries and set new benchmarks. The upcoming IPO signifies a critical milestone in their journey, and we are confident that they will continue to shape the future of the events and exhibitions sector, driven by innovation, customer-centricity, and a forward-thinking approach to global opportunities."

