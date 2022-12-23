Third season of India Fashion Awards concluded in Delhi!

New Delhi (India), December 23: Rajnigandha Presented third edition of India Fashion Awards 2022. It was powered by Mario Foods, Kuber Shoppe and was held in association with PC Jewellers, Vega, Little Tags Luxury, and few other brands.

Jury for the event had names like Maneka Gandhi, DiaMirza, Sanjay Nigam, AnaitaShroffAdajania, VagishPathak, KunalRawal, RaghvendraRathore, TarunKhiwal and Ravi Jaipuria. The ceremony was attended by who’s who of Fashion, which included ace designers, models, stylists, and photographers as well as Bollywood celebrities, and business tycoons. Few of the names are as follows; international designer Michael Cinco, the national gem Manish Malhotra, ElnaazNarouzi, the stalwart designers AnjuModi, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, SamantChauhan, JJ Valaya, and legendary show directors like Prasad Bidapa, AnuAhuja, Lubna Adam, preeminent stylists like MohitRai and GautamKalra, modeling sensations like Anjali Sivaraman, Vartika Singh, political figures the minister of Jal Shakti ShriGajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ms. AmrutaFadnavis, Mr. VipulGoel, and Mr. NisithPramanik, and public figures and business tycoons like Mr. Rajiv Chaurasia, Mr. Sandeep Jain, Mr. Robin Raina, Raj Sarthak Nigam, Karman KaurThandi, RohitRajpal, and many more.

The event also witnessed the launch of the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, an initiative by India Fashion Awards and the first ever Fashion based support fund in India. FEF is a platform that will be investing in the entrepreneurial projects and businesses of fashion-based entrepreneurs.

The Indian fashion industry has nurtured some legendary individuals who have dominated the Indian and international fashion scenes However, the majority of our industry’s unsung heroes who worked behind the scenes to support and create this new fashion revolution are left waiting for some rewards and recognition. India Fashion Award is our honest attempt to honor and highlight these real heroes’ and their contributions in front of a global audience”, said Sanjay Nigam, the Founder of IFA.

Over the last few decades, the fashion industry has made significant contributions to the growth of the Indian economy. This promising sector in the country continues to set new success milestones and industry benchmarks on the global fashion stage. “India Fashion Awards has been curated to spark a new wave of excitement and motivation in the fashion industry and confer deserving praise and admiration on the right professionals as well as the upcoming generation,” says VagishPathak, Chairman, of India Fashion Awards.

India Fashion Awards is a unique and treasured celebration of the Indian Fashion industry. It not only recognizes but also promotes the creativity, passion, innovation, and talent of the champions of the fashion industry on a global stage.

Furthermore, Raj Nigam, co-founder of the India Fashion Awards, stated that the platform’s vision is to instill a new sense of excitement and motivation in the fashion industry while also honoring deserving industry members. So as to set up a new rewarding system that will positively reinforce performance and contribution by industry professionals.

