Thiruvananthapuram International Airport achieves zero waste to landfill accolade

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 22 : Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has made history by becoming the first airport in India to achieve the Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) accolade.

This recognition, awarded by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII-ITC) Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development, highlights the airport's exceptional waste management practices and commitment to sustainability.

The ZWL assessment confirmed that Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has successfully implemented best-in-class waste management strategies, achieving an impressive 99.50 per cent diversion of waste from landfills.

The airport has managed to completely divert 100 per cent of its plastic waste and 100 per cent of its municipal solid waste (MSW), which includes both wet and dry waste, from landfills.

This achievement was made possible through the integration of a robust value chain system and the adoption of the 5R principles of sustainable waste management- Reduce, Reuse, Reprocess, Recycle, and Recover. These principles guided the airport's efforts in minimizing waste generation and maximizing waste diversion.

The ZWL goal aims to divert at least 99 per cent of generated waste from landfills, while also focusing on reducing the overall amount of waste produced.

For the financial year 2022-2023, the ZWL practices at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport were meticulously assessed. Major sources of waste include paper, cutlery, food, and road waste, all of which significantly contribute to municipal solid waste.

The airport's commitment to environmental performance is further demonstrated by its ISO 14001:2015 certification, which mandates a comprehensive Environmental Management System (EMS).

This system sets and evaluates environmental goals, focusing on continuous improvement and sustainability.

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has established a sophisticated waste management system that adheres to ISO 14001:2015 standards.

This system includes waste segregation, recycling, monitoring, and reduction processes, all operating on a cradle-to-cradle principle to ensure sustainable waste management.

The airport has designated specific sites for the collection of segregated waste, which are then transferred to a recycling yard and recovery facility.

This methodical approach ensures that all waste is properly processed and recycled, significantly reducing the environmental impact.

The accolade from the CII-ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development is a testament to the airport's dedication to environmental stewardship and innovative waste management.

An Environment and Sustainability team works tirelessly to maintain and enhance the airport's environmental performance, continually setting new benchmarks in sustainability.

