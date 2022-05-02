This Akshaya Tritiya, Augmont Gold For All launches the most affordable and smallest gold coins "GOLD ATOMS"!

India's No 1 Gold Platform, Augmont Gold For All has come up with special festive offers to make this Akshaya Tritiya more exciting. Augmont launched the world's most affordable and smallest gold coin with their new collection called Gold Atoms at unbelievable prices - symbolising the endless presence of gold in the form of atoms in every element that we can imagine in our lives. Along with this, they have Sone Pe Chandi offer - to bring festive cheer to shoppers of precious metals during Akshaya Tritiya.

This Akshaya Tritiya, Augmont is on a mission to make gold and silver affordable for everyone to buy and access the precious metals. Wherein the market is flooded with common cashback offers, Augmont has gone beyond it and is offering something very unique to their consumers. Augmont is offering Digigold buyers an equivalent amount of Silver upon their purchase for FREE. Thus, buyers get to invest in two precious metals for the price of one.

Akshaya Tritiya is often synonymous with buying a piece of gold among many traditional gifts. In the Indian tradition, gold is considered to be an auspicious gift and is worshipped on this day as it signifies wealth and prosperity.

Augmont has NABL accreditation, BIS Hallmark and IDBI Trusteeship which means quality assurance and no risk for customers. Ranked amongst the Top 150 unlisted companies in India by Dun and Bradstreet in 2021, Augmont Gold For All reached the global level with the accreditation of becoming the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) T-2 entity, recognised by the Directorate of International Customs.

Moreover, Augmont Gold For All is integrated with several golds and silver jewellery retail stores, which enables customers to pick up physical gold and silver from these stores.

The Gold Atom collection will have designs of Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha that signify wisdom, wealth, prosperity and fortune. A few salient features of this collection are:

-The Gold Atom coins come with the purity of 24k 999

-It comes in the form of key chains and bookmarks in two options 100 mg and 50 mg

-Life Time Buy back Gaurantee at the Gold value

-Attractive prices and easy shopping via app or website

Pioneer in Gold

Leading gold refinery in India with annual sales surpassing USD2 bn

Leading creator and redeemer of gold exchange-traded fund (ETF) units in India on all gold ETF schemes

Leading delivery provider of gold on commodity exchanges in India Network of over 4000 jewellers connected online on the SPOT system

23 B2B delivery centres across India

