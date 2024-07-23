This Budget is only for corporate sector: RJD

Patna, July 23 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday criticised the Central government over the Budget, saying allocating Rs 26, 000 crore to Bihar is not for the common people but for the corporate sector.

“This budget is only for the corporate sector. The Finance Minister has not provided any idea of how the Centre would create jobs for unemployed youth. She has not addressed the issues of youth, farmers, women, and labourers in her budget speech,” said Bhai Virendra, the four-time RJD MLA from the Maner assembly constituency.

Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 26,000 crore for various infrastructural projects for the state.

Bhai Virendra said that similar projects have also been announced by previous governments as well. “Bihar needs special category status, which the Central government has denied,” he said.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi said the Central government has given Jhunjhuna (toy) to Bihar.

“This budget has nothing for the common people of Bihar,” the former Chief Minister said.

However, defending the Central government, BJP MLA Pramod Kumar said that this budget will boost the economy of Bihar through infrastructural projects.

“The Central government has given three expressway projects, a two-lane bridge at Buxar, a power station in Pirpainti, and an industrial hub in Gaya. These projects will develop Bihar, create jobs, and help stop migration,” Pramod Kumar said.

