This Diwali on Bajaj Markets, avail 50 per cent off on business loans processing fee

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and Flexiloans, an NBFC offering loans to small and medium-scale businesses together, have announced special offers on loans for aspiring entrepreneurs, this Diwali. The offer helps business loan applicants avail 50 per cent off on the processing fee of their Flexiloans business loans through Bajaj Markets. Entrepreneurs can enjoy this benefit until October 31, 2022, to kickstart their entrepreneurial goals. The primary aim of FlexiLoans Business Loans is to provide funds to small businesses as per their capital requirements. As a business owner, one can get a loan of up to Rs. 50 Lakhs. Bajaj Markets will also be conducting a Lucky draw for customers whose loan has been disbursed during this period. Customers applying for loans will also get a chance to win some amazing prizes. The prizes will include

- An Android phone for one lucky customer

- Amazon gift vouchers worth Rs 1000 for 5 lucky customers

- Amazon gift vouchers worth Rs 500 for 10 lucky customers

Some of the key features of Flexiloans Business Loans are that

- Lower rate of interest (starting at 12 per cent)

- Does not require any collateral against the loan amount.

- Easy digital process

- Quick Documentation

- Loan disbursal within 48 hours

While applying for a Business Loan, it is very necessary to keep a track of the CIBIL Score. Download the Credit Health Report (CHR) from Bajaj Markets, view your financial performance and take well-informed decisions in future. Interested aspiring entrepreneurs and Bajaj Markets customers can visit the website:

