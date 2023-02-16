This Gurgaon based Indian Home Decor E-Commerce brand - Decothrive, is geared up to spread its wings & getting 10X orders month on month

In 2023, like never before, users are expected to be moving to the internet to order home accessories items such as candles, lamps, books & paintings, diffusers, burners, rugs, oil burners. Decothrive is an online present-day home decor brand, collecting exquisite pieces of home decor with a USP of having an artistic approach. They are here to help you choose the kind of decor that suits your style & your art. They started from Gurugram, Haryana not that long ago. The journey so far has been short yet very enriching. At Decothrive, each product blends and makes your every day even more beautiful. They promise to deliver high-quality, premium home decor products safely and in impeccable condition to the customers. Decothrive focuses on spreading Art and presenting its significance as illuminative as possible.

Sachin Rana, Managing Director, Decothrive, says "A large young buyer base with the increase in disposable income will continue to patronize the industry. Post-COVID, there has been a visible shift towards the idea of home decor. Keeping the house clean, hygienic, fresh, and well-decorated is now becoming an indispensable part of the overall lifestyle. The shift in behavior is also evident in Tier 2 & 3 cities, which is a positive sign. Increasingly, buyers are also gravitating towards more eco-friendly and sustainable products as the idea of long-term sustainability is getting interwoven with fashion and lifestyle in India. "

Talking about the Indian Home Decor E-Commerce Industry, Shomna Wadhwan, Head of Designs, Decothrive, says, "Unlike other categories, digital retail in the home decor and accessories segment is still small and is sized at around 2,500 Crores. Together with other complementary categories such as furniture and pillows, this e-commerce space is sized at around 11,000 Crores. However, the category is thriving and clocking a CAGR of around 22 per cent. Increasingly, users are now moving to the internet to order home accessories items such as candles, lamps, books & paintings, diffusers, burners, rugs, oil burners, ceramics, etc. We want to grow sustainably & YOY, & we feel that 2023 is the year to hit the jackpot."

Home is an extension of one's identity however, currently, only a few certain per cent of people feel that their home reflects their identity. Home decor which is traditionally run by unorganized players has seen tremendous growth in the online channels: the online furniture category will foresee 3X growth in shoppers in the next five years with a 1.8x jump in annual spending per shopper. Given the D2C sector is rapidly booming with a multitude of investors interested in D2C, the home decor is expected to experience major developments with competition rising rapidly going forward.

"It's wonderful to see the space gathering a lot of attention. I see the increase in competition as an expansion in the overall market. More players are getting involved, a higher percentage of our population is getting involved leading to more jobs, growth in the economy, and an overall increase in awareness about the indispensability of the home industry," Rana added.

Decothrive is particularly focused on products in the following categories:

* KITCHEN & DINING

* HOME DECOR

* CANVAS PAINTING

* GLASS PAINTING

* INTERIORS

Decothrive is a 'subtle premium' new-age brand of Kitchen, Art and Home Decor that has been specially curated for the aspiring Indian citizens who have a penchant for making their homes look beautiful and classy and are looking for superlative, elegant and artsy solutions for renovating their homes. The aesthetics and design of Decothrive products have been curated perfectly to make their homes look gorgeous. Decothrive works with a simple aim and mission of making homes look beautiful with the help of its design-led 'subtle premium' furniture and decor collection. On the other hand, their long-term vision to become one of the most likable and trusted brands in the Home Furniture, Art Decor segment, while targeting mainly the mid- premium and premium segment of customers and clientele.

For more information visit https://decothrive.com/

