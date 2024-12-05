BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: The LEGO® Group is back with its winter PLAYgrounds in three cities - Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, giving kids the perfect opportunity to unleash their imaginations while they build, play and dive into a Christmas adventure in the most special way. The PLAYgrounds, open for kids between the age of 4-14 years, are an exciting experience where fun and wonder of the season come to life in the most thrilling way.

Play is a superpower that fosters confidence, problem-solving abilities, and effective communication skills - essential attributes for a successful future. Learning through play is how we're built to learn and playing helps children master all the skills they need to thrive in our fast-moving, ever-changing world. However, playtime is under threat as 76% of parents believe children today have less opportunities to play.

Reinstating play's position in the world, the LEGO® Group is promoting the power of play through various initiatives across the globe. For more than 90 years the group has championed children's right to play, which can truly change lives. The LEGO® Group has been hosting World Play Day since the past two years and has partnered with the UN to support the adoption of The International Day of Play which is celebrated on June 11th every year to champion and protect children's right to play.

The holiday season brings joy, togetherness, and celebration. It's a time when families come together to enjoy each other's company, and for children, it's the most magical time of the year. And what better way to enhance this festive spirit and spread the Christmas cheer than with play.

Imagine this: a magical PLAYground, overflowing with festive spirit, a dash of mystery and a whole lot of fun.

Kids will dive into an epic adventure that'll unlock their inner Christmas superheroes as they arm themselves with LEGO® bricks. The magic begins at Santa's workshop, where kids meet Santa who tells them about the Christmas crisis, and how he needs their help to save the season. From making gifts with Santa to saving the elves and rescuing animals, every child will embark on a quest to bring back the Christmas cheer.

A whirlwind of fun, teamwork, and holiday spiritthis is the perfect holiday activity for your little ones.

The fun doesn't end here, one of the most enchanting features of the LEGO® Winter PLAYgrounds is the Christmas tree made entirely of LEGO® bricksa towering masterpiece that captures the magic of the season. This stunning tree serves as the heart of the holiday adventure, inviting children and their families to gather around and create their own personalized ornaments. With a wide variety of LEGO® pieces at their fingertips, kids can craft unique decorations, adding their personal touch to the festive atmosphere. Whether it's a heartwarming star for the top or even a Gingerman, this will allow your kids to unleash all their imagination and creativity.

The PLAYground is open for kids only, but the magic of LEGO® Sets will be available to everyone this holiday season. Give the gift of a LEGO® Set to your loved ones and let them explore and create in a world of endless possibilities, all while enjoying the fun and excitement of the season.

Architecture enthusiasts can explore iconic sets like the Eiffel Tower, the Titanic, or the Orient Express train, while fiction lovers can dive into the Batcave, Avengers Tower, or the Disney Castle. For those with a passion for vintage charm, there's the striking retro radio, or for Harry Potter fans, the special Burrow - Collectors' Edition. All these loved sets are available only at your nearest Hamleys store.

This experience is unparalleled hop on and be part of the magic this holiday season.

PLAYground dates and venues:

Jio World Drive, Mumbai - 13th- 25th December 2024

Ambience Mall, Gurugram - 20th- 29th December 2024

Express Avenue, Chennai - 6th- 25th December 2024

Book your tickets at BookMyShow and get ready to watch your little ones become Christmas superheroes in a world built brick by brick. And who knows, you might just rediscover your own superpower of play.

