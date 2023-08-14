This Independence Day, Embrace Freedom and Savings with Voltas' Independence Day Offer

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: Voltas Limited, India's No. 1 AC company, from the house of Tata, announces its 'Independence Day Offer' in commemoration of India's Independence Day. A renowned name in the consumer electronics and air conditioning industry, Voltas has introduced a diverse range of attractive offers to celebrate the spirit of freedom and patriotism across India. The offer will be valid until 31st August 2023, offering up to 50% savings on the exchange of old air conditioners.

The core essence of Voltas' ideology has consistently revolved around fostering national progress and sustainability. In a bid to inspire consumers to embrace futuristic, energy-efficient and cutting-edge air conditioning solutions, Voltas has unveiled the Independence Day offer. This offer will allow consumers to exchange any operational old air conditioners of any capacity for a brand new Voltas AC. This limited-time offer is a heartfelt gesture from Voltas to its loyal customers who use our ACs for residential purposes, acknowledging their continuous support over the years.

With an effort to increase access to Voltas ACs dynamic range of products, the company has introduced multiple finance offers such as 'Special Cashback of up to 15%' on select Debit & Credit Cards and 'EasyEMI options through NBFCs'. Additionally, Voltas also has 'Up to Five Year Extended Warranty worth Rs 15,000' and 'Free Installation & Uninstallation offer worth Rs. 2250' on offer, to encourage purchases for home upgradation. All offers can be availed at Voltas' retail outlets.

Commenting on the occasion, Pradeep Bakshi, MD & CEO, Voltas Limited said, "As a brand that is 'Made in India', Voltas has always held a deep-rooted connection with the spirit of independence and progress. Through our Independence Day Offer, we look forward to adding excitement to the patriotic fervor by launching customer-centric offers for our customers that can be availed through our channel partners and exclusive brand outlets. This initiative reflects our commitment to providing top-notch products that contribute to enhancing the quality of life. As we embark on this celebratory journey, Voltas remains committed to delivering unparalleled value and fostering a brighter, more sustainable future for all."

Voltas is all set to initiate the festive revelries with the Independence Day Offer, followed by distinctive festive season promotions during Onam for the Southern markets and Ganesh Chaturthi in the West. These exclusive offers and discounts are designed to enhance the customers' purchasing experience, making it not only rewarding but also aligned with the festive spirit.

About Voltas Limited

Voltas Limited is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and projects specialist. Founded in India in 1954, Voltas Limited is part of the Tata Group, and in addition to room air conditioners, Voltas also has air coolers, air purifiers, water dispensers, water coolers, commercial refrigeration and commercial air conditioning products in its portfolio. Voltas is one of the leading companies within the Tata group and is the undisputed market leader in room air conditioners in India, with a footprint of over 25,000+ customer touchpoints. Voltas has also launched a wide range of Voltas Beko Home Appliances products, through its JV in India, in equal partnership with Arçelik.

