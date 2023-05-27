This Indian Family made it to the Cannes Red Carpet 2023 and represented Indian culture

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 27: The Cannes Film Festival proved to be a remarkable event this year, especially for the Indian community. Numerous Bollywood stars showcased their impeccable fashion sense, and even Indian influencers made a noteworthy appearance on the prestigious red carpet. However, there is an Indian family that caught everyone's attention at the festival, and their presence deserves recognition.

The family in question is none other than the Gowani family, led by Ramesh Gowani, renowned as a prominent real-estate tycoon in India. Accompanying him were his wife, Nidarshana Gowani, his daughter, Trishla Gowani, and his son, Rudransh Gowani. They grabbed even more attention because Nidarshana Gowani stunned in a handwoven Banarasi saree. She was an outlier amidst women dressed in impeccable Western attire but grabbed immense praise for her focus on Indian culture and art.

Their notable participation at the Cannes Film Festival is worth mentioning.

