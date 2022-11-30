This is how to reduce cyberbullying for kids

The pandemic has caused irreparable damage to humans and the world in more ways than one. Apart from the irrevocable losses in terms of lives, many reports have found that children spent hours in front of screens during the pandemic. Conducting various studies, researchers found that between January 2020 and March 2022, nearly 30,000 children between the ages of 3 and 18 have nearly doubled their screen time during the pandemic. Average daily screen use increased by 1.5 times during the pandemic, going from a baseline of 162 minutes to 246 minutes, as per the analysis.

Now, apart from the physiological and psychological issues of prolonged screen usage, many cases of cyberbullying and online fraud have also hounded children. A study conducted by the Cyberbullying Research Center found that one in five children between the ages of 10 and 14 have been either cyberbullied or cyberbullied others or have witnessed the same. About 70 per cent of parents reported that their kids spend at least four hours a day in front of screens since the pandemic started (Morning Consult Survey, 2020).

Taking up the mantle of protecting children in the big bad cyber world, Bosco, a revolutionary security app for parents, in association with local municipalities engaged with parents to keep an eye other their children's online social lives, during the pandemic. Those communities which were part of Bosco's program reduced cyberbullying incidents through awareness programs and early intervention.

Unlike traditional bullying, cyberbullying can have far more devastating and negative social, emotional, academic, and mental health effects on young minds, either as victims or bullies. The fact that cyberbullying can occur anywhere and anytime through various forms such as harassment, trolling, masquerading, outing, cyberstalking, and flaming makes it more dangerous.

Bosco's statistics state that when parents moderately monitor the digital environment of their children, this involvement causes a lasting impact on their social behaviour. This way, Bosco creates a community of parents to ensure that all children are protected well in their online environment. The implementation of this technique by Bosco ensured that such communities reported about 71 per cent fewer cyberbullying incidents, signifying the importance of bringing parents together as a community to protect all children.

The Bosco app has been designed keeping the concerns of parents in mind as well as an in-depth understanding of how children work with technology. This reliable and highly beneficial parental app can ensure the full safety of children. With features such as detecting dangerous content and situation, which include explicit material, offensive languages, early detection of cyberbullying, cyber grooming, etc., location tracking feature, an SOS button for children to reach parents in emergent situations, and notifications to parents before every hazardous situation, Bosco app is a lifesaver in cyber security of children. More than half a million families across five continents and several countries use the Bosco app to secure their children's online lives. Bosco can also identify and analyze a child's mood as per their voice during phone calls and duly notify the parents.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_I22flEwyg

In today's world of technology explosion and information bombardment, children finding trouble or vice versa is almost inevitable. We, as parents, can only ensure that their devices are protected, their online presence is moderated and secure, and that we are aware of all their online activities. The Bosco app is a sure-shot way of doing so and in a way that respects the privacy of the children.

And you can download the app for free here:

Website:

Facebook:

Twitter:

Instagram:

Linkedin:

This story has been provided by Mediawire.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor