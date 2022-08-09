This Prop-tech startup empowers you to sell or buy a house within 5 minutes and at the best price

HouseEazy, a revolutionary technology platform uses data science to give instant offers to sellers, and provides immediate liquidity!

Ever thought, if you could sell or buy a Ready-to-Move in home from the comfort of your home?Imagine, if there was a way of skipping the unpleasurable and long grind of multiple meetings, negotiations and removing the uncertainty in documentation and risk of payments.

HouseEazy, an Innovative Technology platform allows home buyers and sellers to ditch the long and complex traditional process and switch to the new way of doing transactions that are fully transparent, completely safe & super-quick.

HouseEazy uses Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning to make instant offers to sellers. These offers are backed by a scientific algorithm that uses thousands of data points to arrive at the Best Price for every apartment. Sellers can close their sale immediately and get paid within 5 minutes, instead of waiting for 3-6 months to find a buyer at the right price.

With decades of experience in the real estate sector, Tarun Sainani and Deepak Bhatia, Co-Founders at HouseEazy, started this venture in Nov 2021 with the mission of revolutionizing the customer journey and bringing-in complete trust, transparency and convenience in the secondary market.

Deepak Bhatia, Co-Founder at HouseEazy says, "HouseEazy is a tech platform that uses ML-based pricing algorithm to arrive at the best offer for the sellers and enables buyers to choose their dream homes instantly with the help of AR/VR. The company's aim is to empower the customers to close the transaction at the click of a button, without having to step up out of their homes. The entire documentation, due diligence, registration etc is taken care of by HouseEazy's team of professionals. With extensive use of technology, we want to make buying and selling a house aseasy as making instant noodles!"

Tarun Sainani, Co-Founder at HouseEazy mentions, "We have launched the platform for Noida and have concluded multiple transactions already. Sellers don't need to list their property or go through the hassle of meeting multiple people and negotiating for weeks, or worry about the tedious paperwork. They can simply visit our platform, share their details and get paid within 5 minutes. Our transactions are now growing at 50 per cent month-on-month and will be hitting the 100 Cr ARR soon. Not only are our customers extremely happy with the model as it's extremely quick and convenient, but they are also referring us to their friends and family, which is a great testimony for us as a young start-up."

HouseEazy is also on a mission to conserve the environment and has taken a pledge called "GreenEazy". Under this initiative, HouseEazy is adding several plants to the apartments that they handover, in order to help improve the oxygen flow within the house and enhance the overall well-being of the residents. The company anticipates planting over 2000 plants in the next 1 year.

HouseEazy recently raised $375,000 in a pre-seed round seeing participation from multiple angel investors and founders including Deep Bajaj (Co-Founder at Sirona Hygiene) and Neeraj Jindal (Co-Founder at Safex).

HouseEazy is a new-age digital platform that aims to revolutionize the way resale transactions are done. Our platform offers a seamless and direct flow of information to buyers and sellers, thereby bringing complete transparency and trust. Sellers can now avoid the long & tedious traditional process and sell their apartment at the best price, instantly.

Website: https://www.houseeazy.com

