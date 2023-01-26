This Republic Day, Mykare Health flags off "Freedom From Fear" campaign to help patients beat the fear of surgery

Mykare Health, India's fastest growing full stack elective surgery platform that has touched the lives of 75,000+ patients in 12+ cities in just about a year's time, helps resolve the surgery related fear, provide top-notch surgical planning and connect one to the finest surgeons and affordable facilities. On January 26, 2023, Mykare Health plans to launch a mega campaign - "Freedom From Fear" to help people overcome surgery induced fear and find solutions to the issues that lead to this fear.

According to the latest report by Indian Journal of Psychological Medicine a whopping 60% to 92% of patients in the country experience significant preoperative anxiety and fear. And for a majority of them, this fear and anxiety become a primary deterrent to opting for a surgical procedure that is required to remain healthy, affecting one's quality of health and life in low and low middle income countries like India. A Lancet report reveals that of the 313 million procedures conducted every year around the world, only 6% of them occur in the low and low middle income countries that constitute about the majority - one-third of the global population.

While about 143 million additional surgical procedures are required to meet the need of saving lives and preventing disabilities in countries, the fear of surgery plays a crucial role in barring adequate numbers of surgeries to take place.

Senu Sam, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Mykare Health says: "When my dad was in need of an emergency treatment and I had to come to my hometown to take care of him, I realised how many people choose to not go for a necessary procedure in India just because of their fear about surgeries. This made me identify the reasons for their fear. Starting from the chaotic management of the entire process to confusion regarding choosing the right doctor and the right hospital, being unaware of the pros and cons of surgical procedure, ignorance regarding the insurance coverage protocols and inability to get the surgery done at an affordable cost are few among various factors that drive this surgery-induced fear among Indians. Mykare Health was conceptualised to help people identify the fear and overcome it by resolving the challenges that lead to this fear. By providing them the right information and right guidance"

Built on the core values of Empathy and Care, Mykare Health helps to tackle surgery induced fear by

* Providing you the right information

* Offering end-to-end care throughout your treatment journey

* Providing appropriate counselling prior to the treatment

* Making the treatment patient centric and including them in treatment decisions

* Hand holding you like your kin throughout the treatment journey

* Connecting you with the finest doctors.

* Giving you the right pricing options

* Providing you with adequate post-procedural care

* Genuinely caring for your health and aiming to bring back your smile

Recent case study:

When 59-year-old Ramanujan (name changed) was suggested to go for a hernia surgery two months back, he was scared for a number of reasons. First, he was clueless of what to do and where to begin with in terms of choosing the appropriate hospital and surgeon. Second, he was clueless on who will be guiding him in the entire process -with no one to give the proper information, before or after the surgery. Third, he wasn't a pro with health insurance related procedures and did not have any assistance at that moment. Plus, the surgery cost was a crucial pain point for a non-pensioner sexagenarian.

Additionally, he panicked about the syringes that would jab him, the pain that he would have to bear, and the struggles of recovery that he would have to undergo. He almost quit on the idea of surgery despite that being a necessity until he came in touch with Mykare Health, India's most trusted and affordable network of hospitals that's redefining healthcare and making it more accessible and affordable.

It is therefore, the need of the hour, to identify the fear, seek help to resolve the factors that give rise to the fear and go for a surgical procedure as suggested by the doctor to improve clinical outcome and live a healthy life.

This story has been provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor