Thought leaders of India International Delegation Reaffirms India-UAE Ties, strengthens economic partnership

New Delhi [India], June 14: Thought Leaders of India attained a milestone in strengthening the bonds between Abu Dhabi and India through a CXOs delegation to UAE on 3-4 May, 2023. The delegation held a series of focused, high-profile dialogues with thought leaders and decision-makers from UAE.

The delegation was the second in the series of international visits organized by TLOI. It was organized in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and comprised prominent business leaders, professionals, and representatives.

The visit proved to be an immense success in enhancing cooperation between Abu Dhabi and India.

Rishi Kapoor, Partner & Business Head, Sapphire Connect, highlighted the success of their recent international delegations. After the success of the first TLOI delegation to Vietnam, United Arab Emirates was identified as the destination for the visit in May due to the strong economic synergy and socio-cultural affinity between India and UAE.

The delegates interacted with business leaders, students, and academic community, fostering valuable discussions and exchange of ideas. Kapoor reiterated the intent to organize regular delegations for the members of Thought Leaders of India to provide further opportunities for business collaboration and knowledge sharing.

The highlight of the visit was the Abu Dhabi - India CXO Round Table, a pivotal event chaired by Dr Tayeb A. Kamali, Chairman of the Board at the prestigious Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM). The round table provided a platform for engaging discussions and strategic dialogues, focusing on building partnerships and collaboration between the two countries. It offered a unique opportunity for business and thought leaders from both nations to exchange ideas, explore business prospects, and identify avenues for mutual growth.

Speaking to the media on their return to India, Kapoor mentioned that the visit would not have been possible without the invaluable support, heart-warming hospitality and cooperation of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He expressed special gratitude to Saeed Sultan Aldhaheri, Board Member, ADCCI, whose guidance and expertise had been instrumental in the successful visit. He further highlighted the inputs and support from Saleem V.I and Dr Loay S. Elsin DBA, MEng, PMP throughout the visit.

Thought Leader member Atul Madan, CEO, Mystique Group shared - "It was a wonderful experience for all the delegates traveling to Abu Dhabi as a part of the UAE CXO Round Table organised by TLOI. Right from all the arrangements, coordination to the sessions - everything was well organised. We had a very meaningful session with the Abu Dhabi Chambers of Commerce represented and hosted by Dr. Tayeb Kamali, who along with his team were very hospitable and forthcoming to meet this delegation led by Thought Leaders of India Team. The interaction with the post graduate students of Abu Dhabi School of Management was also very meaningful and interesting. More than anything else, I thought it was also a great opportunity to get to know our Indian members (delegates) better and we developed good camaraderie. Looking forward to such platforms in the future."

During their stay, the Indian business delegation had the privilege of interacting with the faculty and students of the Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM). This interactive session aimed to inspire and guide the students, providing insights on leadership, overcoming challenges, and embracing failures as opportunities for growth. The delegation also had the honor of visiting the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, an architectural marvel that symbolizes the UAE's rich heritage and cultural diversity.

A momentous occasion was the attendance of the Indian business delegation at the 20th Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA) Ceremony, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE. The ceremony, graced by Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, recognized outstanding achievements in various fields and celebrated excellence as a driving force for progress.

Member of Thought Leader Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director Alankit Limited said - "The visit to the UAE as part of TLOI delegation was a truly remarkable experience, characterised by warm hospitality and fruitful discussions. We look forward to nurturing these connections and building long-lasting business relations for mutual growth and success."

While returning Rishi Kapoor, Partner & Business Head sapphire Connect quoted "The visit of the International Delegation of Members to Abu Dhabi marks another milestone in strengthening the bonds between Abu Dhabi and India. Through collaborative efforts and initiatives, we aim to forge lasting partnerships that will contribute to economic growth, knowledge exchange, and cultural understanding between our nations".

