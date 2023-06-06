Three-day residential event, “Pagariya JITO Business Network 360” inaugurated

“Pagariya JITO Business Network 360”

Three-day residential event “Pagariya JITO Business Network 360” witnessed the participation of esteemed industry leaders

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6: Pagariya JITO Business Network 360, a premier business networking event, inaugurated its highly successful three-day residential event in Mumbai from 2nd June to 4th June 2023. The event witnessed the participation of esteemed industry leaders, including Shri Shukhraj Nahar, Shri Abhaya Srisrimal, Shri Rajesh Chandan, Shri Prithviraj Kothari, Shri Nayan Jain, Shri Sapan Shah, Tarun Soni and many more, creating an unparalleled platform for exploring business opportunities and fostering strategic collaborations.

With over 300 businessmen and businesswomen from across India and 24 international cities, Pagariya JITO Business Network 360 provided a unique environment for participants to explore diverse business opportunities. The event encompassed a wide range of possibilities, from business developments and referrals to vendor development, franchise and dealership ventures, distributorship expansion, business diversification, small-scale business promotion, and invaluable business mentoring.

The event was graced by distinguished speakers such as Mr. Dharmakirti Joshi, Chief Economic Advisor at Crisil, Mr. Nilesh Shah, Managing Director at Kotak AMC, Mrs. Deena Mehta, Managing Director at Asit C Mehta, Mr. Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD & CEO of BSE, Shri Premchand Godha, Managing Director of IPCA Laboratories, Mr. Mangalam Maloo from CNBC, Mr. Damodar Mall, CEO of Reliance Retail, Mr. Sanjay Mishra, COO India & CEO-New Business of Marico Limited, and many other notable personalities. Their valuable insights and expertise provided participants with a deeper understanding of market trends and opportunities.

During the event, prominent companies such as Pharmeasy/Thryocare, Anjali Kitchenware, Ashoka Buildcon, Waree Group, Sugee Group, Pagariya Group, SMS Group, Ami Polymer, Neon Labs, and many others shared business opportunities collectively worth more than 2000 crores. Additionally, renowned brands, including Enamor, BGAUSS, Madame, Get A Way, Wellness, Pigeon (Modular Kitchen), Kisna Jewels, Wol 3D, and Bikanervala, provided franchising opportunities, opening doors for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Mentorship sessions were provided by well-known industry stalwarts such as Motilal Oswal, Prithviraj Kothari ji, Amit Pathak, Jaspreet, Jimmy Shah, Nayan Bheda, Shreyas Bakshi, Harish Mehta, Yogesh Udgire, Sridhar Ramachandran, Javed Akhtar, Sachin Mahajan, Sanket Rambhiya, and Sharmila Oswal ji. These sessions equipped participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to thrive in today’s dynamic business landscape.

The event also saw participation from the consulates of Israel, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia, who shared business opportunities in their respective countries, further fostering international collaboration.

Pagariya JITO Business Network 360 emerged as a Mecca for ambitious businessmen and businesswomen seeking expansion and growth opportunities. The event provided a fertile ground for networking, knowledge sharing, and forging strategic partnerships.

About Pagariya JITO Business Network 360:

Pagariya JITO Business Network 360 is a premier business networking event that connects industry professionals, fosters collaborations, and facilitates business growth. The event offers a platform for entrepreneurs, executives, and professionals to explore new business opportunities, gain valuable insights from industry experts, and expand their networks.

