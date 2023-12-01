Three Industry Titans Join World Designing Forum’s Advisory Board, Enriching National Designer Awards 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra), [India] December 1: The esteemed World Designing Forum proudly announces the addition of three illustrious personalities to its Advisory Board, promising an extraordinary impact on the upcoming National Designer Awards 2023. The inclusion of these industry giants reflects a convergence of diverse talents, ensuring a convergence of innovation, creativity, and expertise at the esteemed event, scheduled for the 29th and 30th of December in New Delhi.

Shanthi Priya’s presence at the National Designer Awards 2023 exudes a captivating grace that transcends her celebrated acting career. Her return to the Bollywood realm after a remarkable hiatus of 28 years is a testament to her enduring legacy and timeless elegance. As she graces the event, her association with the World Designing Forum and her portrayal of the iconic figure Sarojini Naidu – The Nightingale of India in the biopic ‘Sarojini Naidu – The Unsung Freedom Fighter’ adds an aura of depth and artistic finesse to the occasion. Shanthi Priya’s profound understanding of storytelling and the arts amplifies the significance of the Awards, elevating its essence as a platform celebrating design excellence and creative brilliance. Her poised and dignified presence resonates as a symbol of inspiration, embodying the seamless blend of artistry and sophistication that defines the National Designer Awards 2023.

Ken Ferns, a celebrated fashion designer revered for his innovation and craftsmanship, adds his creative genius to the Advisory Board. KEN FERNS is deeply involved in the styling and wardrobe direction of various Fashion/Film and Television enthusiasts and celebrities. FERNS has had the privilege to design for Farah Khan, Remo Dsouza, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Raveena Tandon, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rajkumaar Rao, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Gauahar Khan, Manish Paul, Irfan Pathan, Sreeshanth nair, Brett Lee, Raftaar, Norah Fatehi, Mouni Roy, Daisy Shah, Sonu Nigam, Neha Kakkar, Shaan mukherjee, Mika Singh, Mrunal Thakur, Shehnaz Gill, Siddharth Shukla, Terence Lewis, Urvashi Rautela, Ameesha Patel, Divya kumar Khosla, Gauhar Khan, Hina Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Kalki Koechlin, Ritesh Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Baadshah, Kartik Aryan, Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone and New Age Choreographers like Tushar Kalia, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh, Salman Yusuff Khan, Mukti And Shakti Mohan and many more.

FERNS, has taken the television industry to another level of Style And Fashion, and has been on board as a Wardrobe Stylist and Designer for India's biggest reality shows, BIGG BOSS from the past 10 seasons, NACH BALIYE for the past 7seasons and JHALAKH DIKH LA JA for the last 7 seasons.

The other Television shows that Ken Ferns has contributed to are

Dance Plus, Dance Deewane, The Voice, Smart Jodi, Shark Tank etc.

Ken is actively involved in almost all award ceremonies namely the IIFA, ITA, GOLDEN PETAL awards, ZEE cine awards, Star PARIVAR, MIRCHI awards and many others as the leading wardrobe designer to the stars for all their performances and appearances.

FERNS, is on board as the Costume and Wardrobe Designer at the very popular and Dubai's favorite Bollywood Theme Park in the UAE.

Dr. Ranjana Bansal stands as a beacon of inspiration for the women community, embodying multifaceted excellence as an entrepreneur, painter, and fashion designer. Her exemplary journey in the business landscape, spearheading the operations of Cosmos Mall and Ashoka Motors (Tata Motors), reflects her visionary leadership and astute acumen in diverse industries. Beyond her entrepreneurial pursuits, Dr. Bansal is a symbol of empowerment and creativity. Her dedication to various fields demonstrates that women can excel in multiple domains simultaneously, inspiring others to pursue their passions fearlessly. Her upcoming unveiling of an exclusive zari collection at the National Designer Awards 2023 not only showcases her artistic prowess but also signifies her commitment to empowering women through creativity and innovation. Dr. Bansal’s tireless efforts to excel in different areas while contributing positively to society make her a role model and a catalyst for change in the community.

The presence of Shanthi Priya, Ken Ferns, and Dr. Ranjana Bansal on the Advisory Board underscores the diverse yet complementary expertise that will elevate the National Designer Awards 2023 to unprecedented heights. Their collective vision, experience, and dedication to their respective crafts promise an event that will inspire, innovate, and celebrate the convergence of design excellence.

