Three Profitable Entertainment-Based Coins to Buy in 2023: Big Eyes Coin, Decentraland, and Floki Inu

Entertainment-based coins relating to memes, games, NFTs, and the Metaverse have seen considerable progress, growth, and awareness in 2022. The cryptocurrency community can see just how much potential these cryptocurrencies have. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Decentraland (MANA), and Floki Inu (FLOKI) are three top-ranking entertainment-based coins with extremely high prospects for 2023.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): A Feline-themed Meme Coin with Goals of Conserving Marine EcosystemsBig Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin cryptocurrency that has become one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the market lately. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has gained immense popularity in a short period thanks to its highly popular and rewarding presale event (which has currently raised over USD 11 million in its seventh presale stage).

After six successful presale launches earlier, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently in its seventh stage of presale and has raised over USD 11 million in less than a year. The presale will end, so interested buyers are urged to buy as soon as possible.

On the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) platform, there are no transaction fees or taxes on NFTs. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) plans to debut on the Uniswap DEX (decentralized exchange), a cryptocurrency network known for automating the exchange of DeFi tokens.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) also aims to introduce NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) by granting users access to its exclusive 'NFT Sushi Crew' club, where cryptocurrency trading and swaps can be conducted. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has also dedicated 5 per cent of its total token revenue to donations towards charities that focus on the conservation of the marine ecosystem.

Decentraland (MANA): A Virtual Crypto Transaction Ecosystem with Real ProfitsLaunched in 2020 by Ariel Meilich and Esteban Ordano, Decentraland (MANA) is a cryptocurrency that allows users to buy, develop, and trade virtual land assets in a decentralized manner. The project is built on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token following its standards. This feature allows it to capitalize on smart contracts, giving the platform a high degree of decentralization. This smart contract feature allows Decentraland (MANA) to create virtual land parcels called LAND TOKENS which are made into non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

MANA, Decentraland's native currency, is used to purchase land on the platform, and when land is purchased, a smart contract that gives the buyer sole ownership of that particular piece of land is also purchased. This land is then stored on the Ethereum blockchain, where buyers can do with it as they please. The land can be developed, sold, or traded with other users, creating a Metaverse-like experience as players can now own virtual land in a decentralized manner.

MANA is Decentraland's digital currency and can help users build games, applications, and other decentralized services on the platform while also allowing them to monetize their creations.

Floki Inu (FLOKI): The Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Rival Dog-themed meme coins became one of the most bizarre yet exciting trends within the crypto market in 2021. The meteoric rise of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (DOGE), has prompted other developers to release many canine-themed coins in hopes of sharing in the success story. Floki Inu (FLOKI) is another dog-based meme coin inspired by the Shiba Inu dog and, more precisely, Elon Musk's decision to name his dog Floki.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) took the market by storm and even surpassed its predecessor, Dogecoin (DOGE), in the top 10 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Floki Inu (FLOKI) has been making waves since then, and investors also got in as early as possible.

FLoki Inu (FLOKI) also has three main utilities in its ecosystem:

- Valhalla: An NFT Gaming Metaverse with a play-to-earn business model, gaming interactions, and upgradeable NFTs. Once launched, this Metaverse will be powered by the FLOKI token.

- FlokiPlace: An NFT and Merchandise marketplace that would be a fully functional crypto-commerce platform where users can trade various merchandise, collectables, and NFTs using the FLOKI as their primary currency.

- A digital marketplace.

