Thrilling Tamil Action Drama 'RAANGI' Now Available in Hindi on Eagle Home Entertainments: A Story of Courage, Family, and Terrorism

New Delhi [India], October 19: Released last year in December, the Tamil film "RAANGI" (A. R. Murugadoss- Ghajini/ Darbar/ Holiday) was loved by the audiences. Now, the good news is whole of India will be able to watch it. The Hindi dubbed version of the Terrorist, action, drama, and full of family emotions film has been released on the official YouTube channel of Eagle Home Entertainments URL: https://youtu.be/EmH9WlLQWg8?feature=shared so that non-Tamil audiences around the country and the world can also watch it, for free!

A. R. Murugadoss who directed Ghajini/Darbar/Holiday/Sarkar etc. wrote this film very well and the synopsis is knitted very well in the whole story. All team members and all cast especially Trisha (heroine) of the film have been given their best to prove themselves the best.

For the Hindi version, Producer Surender Suneja approached Producer Subaskaran (LYKA Productions) Directed by M Saravanan "RAANGI" Starring: Trisha Krishnan, Anaswara Rajan, Bekzod Abdumalikov, Lizzie Antony, John Mahendran, Gopi Kannadasan, who can be seen playing important characters in the film. The film has been beautifully captured by cinematographer K.A. Sakthivel, the melodious music of the film has been composed by C. Sathya and M. Subarak has very well edited it and most importantly in south movies, super Action directed by Raja Sekar, who done his work very well.

Popular YouTube channel Eagle Home Entertainments URL: https://youtu.be/EmH9WlLQWg8?feature=shared is known to release dubbed south languages films in Hindi, which are quite liked by the audiences. The film has an intriguing Terrorism and revenge-based story; it has been well-directed and brilliantly enacted by powerful performers. Hence, the makers are pretty sure that it is equally going to be loved by Hindi-speaking audiences too.

The story of the Terrorist action drama film "RAANGI" revolves around a girl Thaiyal Nayagi, a fearless journalist, who learns about her niece being blackmailed and decides to help her son; her investigation gets her embroiled in a terrorist plot.

"RAANGI" is The story of a brave girl who is a journalist by profession, a story is based on the bravery of a girl, full of family emotions, drama, Terrorist action, and care. Thaiyal Nayagi (Heroine) of the story, a good film is based on a Hero, but in this film, the full story is based on a Girl who fights for her family. Her niece was blackmailed and she decides to help her by hook or crook, which has been presented in a very thrilling and good manner. Don't miss this power-packed terrorist Action, Drama Movie dubbed in Hindi and presented by Eagle Home Entertainments.

