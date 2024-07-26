Thyrocare Acquires Polo Labs’ Pathology Diagnostic Business to Strengthen Northern India Presence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26: Thyrocare, a leading diagnostic and preventive healthcare service provider in India, has entered into a Business Transfer Agreement with Polo Labs Private Limited to acquire their pathology diagnostic business. This strategic acquisition expands Thyrocare's Footprints into the Northern part of India, further solidifying its position as a dominant player in the Indian diagnostic industry.

Polo Labs Private Limited, based out of Punjab, is a well-established pathology diagnostic company with 14 laboratories across Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. Their robust network and expertise in the region make them a valuable addition to Thyrocare’s operations. Currently, Polo Labs serves a substantial client base and has a significant market presence in Northern India, contributing to the region’s healthcare infrastructure.

The acquisition of Polo Labs aligns seamlessly with Thyrocare’s overall business strategy in the healthcare sector, which focuses on enhancing diagnostic capabilities and extending its reach across India. By integrating Polo Labs’ existing network with Thyrocare’s advanced diagnostic infrastructure, the company aims to deliver improved service delivery, faster turnaround times, and unmatched patient convenience.

Mr. Rahul Guha, MD & CEO of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. & President of API Holdings, stated, “This strategic acquisition will enhance our diagnostic capabilities and service offerings, leveraging Polo Labs’ existing widespread network in North India. We are committed to a seamless integration and look forward to the growth and innovation this acquisition will bring. Together, we will continue to provide exceptional diagnostic services to a broader client base.”

This acquisition is a testament to Thyrocare’s commitment to growth, innovation, and excellence in the healthcare sector. As the company continues to expand its reach and capabilities, it remains dedicated to providing top-notch diagnostic services to communities across India.

